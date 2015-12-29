The Magic River House

1872 River House, designed by Floret Architects, is based in Portugal and is an architectural force to be reckoned with.

Taking up six-storeys—yes six!—the River House sits on the wall of Bacalhoeiros in the city of Porto. The original structure was damaged by a major fire in 2008 and after intense renovations, the new building is something quite incredible, while still retaining an old-school, traditional charm.

During the process, the architects created a modern and trendy space inside, while keeping the traditional exterior aesthetics. This allows the home to blend into the gorgeous neighbourhood, while still inviting guests into a contemporary space of comfort and style.

Follow us on a tour of 1872 River House as we explore the how bourgeois is bringing magic to the city.