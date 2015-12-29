The Magic River House

1872 River House, designed by Floret Architects, is based in Portugal and is an architectural force to be reckoned with.
Taking up six-storeys—yes six!—the River House sits on the wall of Bacalhoeiros in the city of Porto. The original structure was damaged by a major fire in 2008 and after intense renovations, the new building is something quite incredible, while still retaining an old-school, traditional charm.
During the process, the architects created a modern and trendy space inside, while keeping the traditional exterior aesthetics. This allows the home to blend into the gorgeous neighbourhood, while still inviting guests into a contemporary space of comfort and style.
Follow us on a tour of 1872 River House as we explore the how bourgeois is bringing magic to the city.
This is the best photograph to start with when it comes to our tour of 1872 River House, where the incredible views of the river and the position of the house can be seen clearly here.
A dusty pink colour has been used for the exterior, in line with the old-school, traditional look and feel. A gorgeous wrought-iron gate provides an entrance to the house, which again adds to the charm of the exterior aesthetics. This is a house that isn't meant to look incredibly modern or incredibly opulent—it's a middle class home based in a city that is steeped in history and heritage.
The narrowness of the house is also emphasised here, despite it being made up of six storeys. The volume of the structure and its thin design adds to the charm, where the houses are pressed together like sandwiches.
This angle shows how 1872 River House is positioned in the city of Porto—a traditional Portuguese area where every inch of space has been utilised and old buildings fit together like gloves.
The houses are also built up on a hill, maximising views of the river below it. 1872 River House is sandwiched between houses right on the water's edge. It's height is incredibly grand and impressive but you'll notice that this is common among all of the architectural structures as well. Because there is not an abundance of space horizontally, the designers have to make the most of vertical space.
This is a fantastic tip if you live in busy cities, where there isn't much room. If you can't expand horizontally, expand vertically.
The entrance gate that we saw in the first image opens up onto a long, bridge-like structure that connects the street to the house. The designers have incorporated beautiful windows, made of stained glass, which open up to reveal incredible views of the river.
A lovely piece of wall art describes 1872 as: House With A View, which adds a modern element to the plain, white walls.
This is a warm space where yellow and blue has been used to add colour and charm to the corridor. A bench in the entrance hall allows for guests to sit while they put their shoes on or while they wait for their friends or family. A beautiful, wooden chest of drawers adds warmth and style to corridor.
As we explore the interior, it's clear to see how the designers have started to incorporate gorgeous modern elements throughout. This bedroom is the perfect example to start with.
Sleek white walls have been used for this space, complemented by the clean white linen and neutral grey rug and beige side tables. This is great for any room because it allows you to add colour and change the look and feel of the room whenever you like, without spending too much money. This can be achieved by adding certain artwork to the walls or decorating the bed with bright cushions. You'll notice in this room that the designers have added a bit of colour to the space with the cushions that they have used.
The bathroom in this space is partially separated from the room with a wall that doesn't quite extend across the entire length of the room. Notice how the designers have included funky black and white tiles and a gorgeous turquoise mirror in this space? Modern magic!
This bedroom is a little bit more intricate than the last, where beautiful stone walls decorate this entire room, paying homage to the history and the heritage of the building and the city.
This room doesn't look old, however! The old-school walls are complemented by gorgeous white windows and a cushy, modern bed. A simple white and grey chair and a small, white table are the only other pieces of furniture in this room.
You'll notice that the designers have too gone for neutral, white linen that is illuminated by the colourful cushions.
Lighting is also important in these rooms where natural light (and views of the river!) are utilised whenever possible. However, the designers have included modern and classic designs for the interior, aesthetic lights, allowing them to light up the room when it is dark outside.
The breakfast area in 1872 River House is designed to make the tourists fall in love! River views, modern finishes, comfortable chairs and tables and of course, delicious Portuguese food!
Beautiful and modern wooden floors sweep throughout this area, while stone walls create a space that feels warm and inviting. A stone facade is a great way to add an earthy tone to any room, where guests will feel comforted and comfortable.
Neutral furniture is also used in this space—brown and beige chairs and tables. Understated, humble and classy is what the designers are going for while the views of the river are the main event.
You'll also notice that the lights in this space are very subtle, where the main source of light is meant to come from the sunshine streaming in through the large, open windows. Beautiful little ceiling lamps add ambiance and a soft, romantic light to this room when it is dark.
The six storeys of this house are connected by a marvellous staircase that curls around itself, snaking its way down the different levels.
The architects have chosen very simple materials for this staircase—cement and wood—without compromising on the modern look and feel of it. Notice how it complements the stone walls?
The designers have also worked hard so as to not waste any space in this house, including under the stairs. What they've done here is a great tip for any house. A gorgeous arm chair and a little table can add warmth and character to an unused space, which is also a wonderful example of functional design. You can sit here waiting for your husband when he is taking too long to come down the stairs!
1872 is a magical River House, where the modern interior touches work beautifully with the old-school charm of the exterior. It is of little wonder that this a house that attracts so many visitors!