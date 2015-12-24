A Supermodel House by the Lake

Baufritz have established a new show house in Langenargen open to viewings, visitors and the future: the beautiful Lake House. This house is a prototype for the futur because of its far-sighted planning for sustainable and healthy architecture and home design.
This lovely home for two is situated on the spectacular northern shores of Lake Constance in Langenargen, Germany. The architect responsible for the project, Stephan Rehm, indicated that it was essential for the house to combine tradition and modernity in a harmonious fashion. Rustic, low-pollutant materials are used throughout the house to ensure a healthy and sustainable living environment.
This is the perfect getaway haven, or possibly a retirement home when the time comes to step down from the harsh demands of working life. It even has its own private jetty and private beach on Lake Constance for endless fun and relaxation.
Here it is: the Lake House with a remarkable reputation and high expectations. We think that you’ll find that disappointment is not on the menu today. Bathed in dusk, we can see the illuminated house in all its splendour. The south side of the house that we see here looks out onto Lake Constance, and is almost completely glazed in order not to obstruct the beautiful view of the lake and surroundings.
Organic mineral paint and plaster has been used for the entire façade of the house, sealing the project’s commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment. It is clear that style and aesthetics were not compromised in striving towards sustainability, as the home’s façade is incomparable in modern appearance.
Stepping into the entrance hall of the house, we are sure promised that we can expect something special. The wooden deck runs like golden threads throughout the space, and is only interrupted by a small tree in the centre of the atrium, right below an open skylight to allow for the tree’s unobstructed growth over years to come. The house is certainly the type you invest in.
This Lake House is a prime model for household energy efficiency. It is completely reliant on solar power harnessed from several installed panels. The energy obtained from these solar panels do not only power all of the home’s appliances, but also powers the groundwater pump. Surplus energy can be fed back into the public grid in return for remuneration.
The dining room is surrounded by glass doors and looks out right onto Lake Constance and the breathtaking Appenzeller mountains in the distance. The space is furnished by a minimal wooden dining table and black wooden chairs – an ensemble which is aesthetically pleasing without being imposing and distracting a viewer from the stunning scenery.
The first floor of the home is insulated with KARO, a material designed by Baufritz to provide an alternative that is solvent- and pollutant-free. It consists of a soft wood fibre plate with specialised perforations, which can be adjusted for the wiring of the house. This replaces conventional, environmentally-damaging insulation materials which are made of polystyrene.
The attic space of the house is transformed into a comfy little living room. Deeply brushed, natural oiled oak planks are used for parquet flooring, which gives the room a warm and classic atmosphere. This is complimented by simple, neutral-coloured sofas and colourful and homey scatter cushions.
The skylights in the sloped roof allows for energy-autonomy in the room, regulating and optimally utilising sunlight. In addition, these windows are glazed to ensure temperature regulation. These skylights also allows for the attic space to enjoy the beautiful view of the lake the rest of the house is privy to.
Welcome to the dream bedroom – a huge, luxurious bed looking right out onto what we can only imagine must be unbelievable scenery. Here we can see the panoramic windows which surround all the rooms in the house and provides the scenic outlook on the grand lake.
There is minimal other furnishing and decoration in the room itself, but the textiles are lavish in order to add a sense of affluent comfort. At the back of the bed hangs a larger-than-life mandala, which adds to the peaceful ambience of the room and continue the dream-like and meditative atmosphere of this intimate space.
Now if you thought the bedroom was a dream, wait till you see the bathroom! It is a wellness-oasis in a minimal and natural style, to suit the ethic of the home. In the front we can see a large free-standing bathtub for long soaks with a view of the lake to the front.
In the back we can see an ultimate bathroom luxury: a sauna! This sauna is even better, though, since it is tropical wood-free and completely eco-friendly.
The bathroom is separated from the master bedroom by a room divider made of natural and undyed tree trunks, which provide a lovely, rustic and natural touch to the room.
Finally, which our last adieu to this unbelievable lake house, we visit its roof terrace. This terrace walks out of the master bedroom, and allows for an unobstructed view of the lake due to the glass balustrades of the balcony.
The outdoor furniture on the terrace are constructed from timber in a light shade, as to complement the wooden deck of the porch without blending in completely with the environment and looking bland. To the left we see deck loungers for any mood.
With this spectacular view, we’re sure you’ll agree that this lake house has everything you can be looking for!