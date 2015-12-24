A Supermodel House by the Lake

Baufritz have established a new show house in Langenargen open to viewings, visitors and the future: the beautiful Lake House. This house is a prototype for the futur because of its far-sighted planning for sustainable and healthy architecture and home design.

This lovely home for two is situated on the spectacular northern shores of Lake Constance in Langenargen, Germany. The architect responsible for the project, Stephan Rehm, indicated that it was essential for the house to combine tradition and modernity in a harmonious fashion. Rustic, low-pollutant materials are used throughout the house to ensure a healthy and sustainable living environment.

This is the perfect getaway haven, or possibly a retirement home when the time comes to step down from the harsh demands of working life. It even has its own private jetty and private beach on Lake Constance for endless fun and relaxation.