Modern entrance halls that make a statement

When we meet someone, we always try to make a good impression, or at least treat them with courtesy and kindness. A great friendship can start with a simple handshake, so we always try to make a good first impression. This is the same in our homes. The façade of our house gives an appearance of what we have and how much we care for it, but the entrance hall is like that first nod or greeting in which you must convince people that they want to know you. So we must ensure that our entrance hall always has the ability to leave a smile on our guests’ faces.

Because it’s part of us, we should leave some clues for those we are attracted to and interested in knowing better. It’s like the trailer of a movie. It should contain the main elements of who we are, and give some clues as to what you will find in the house, but just enough to engage the beholder. In addition, it must convey confidence and comfort, in order to convince our visitors that the environment of the rest of the house will be perfect to enjoy the time they spend there.

With tables, books, bicycles, lamps, chairs, mirrors, textiles, or even works of art—any element can be a good idea to design your entrance hall, you just need to know what you like to see when you get home every day. Don’t worry, though, the decision will not be permanent and you can change it when you need to.