This Home is a Zen Master

Today on homify 360⁰ we visit a nearly celestial home in Atotonilco el Alto, Mexico. This ambitious project is a 390sqm residence with extraordinary views and luxurious spaces. 21Architects, based in Zapopan, created this impressive home and we have the privilege to take a tour of it!

The building consists of several geometric volumes stacked on top one another in a perpendicular fashion. Cubed and rectangular alcoves are carved out of these geometric volumes for the windows, balconies and entryways. The combined use of black, white, stone and glass produces a striking ensemble and inspiring residence.

Join us to view this spectacular home!