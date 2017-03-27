7 easy ways to make your garden safe for kids

Parents know that their kids' safety is the most important thing, even if it does mean a bit of DIY in the garden every now and then. If you're slightly old-fashioned and much prefer that your children are outside, playing among the trees and the birds and the flowers, rather than being cramped up inside with their iPads and their computer games, then you need a garden that is safe for the kids.

With summer here and days staying brighter for longer, your kids are probably lapping up the holidays and the opportunity to play cricket with their friends, swim in the pool until their fingers are wrinkled and climb trees. And while as parents we do our best to keep an eye on our kids and make sure that they are safe, we can't be glued to them 24/7. The kids need to do some exploring on their own too!

So we need make sure that the garden is as safe as possible for them while they are playing. Never fear, however, we are here to advise you how to child-proof your garden so that you can enjoy your holiday too!