​3 Cape Town homes to daydream about

We have all heard the familiar saying when it comes to picking out real estate: location, location, location! Well, today’s homify 360° highlight definitely has the location part down: Cape Town, with its fantastic natural landscapes and relaxed lifestyle ambience that serves as the backdrop for many dream homes – including these 3.

Yes, today we are sneaking a peek at 3 designs from the professionals over at Kunst Architecture & Interiors to see what fantastic creativity (and gorgeous style) they are capable of.

First up: The R7 million Oranjezicht house.