​The lovable Johannesburg house

From Karel Keuler Architects in Weltevredenpark comes a design so sleek, so stylish and so big that it definitely deserves to be in the spotlight for today’s homify 360° discovery.
Located in the highly sought-after Waterfall Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, this eye-catching house consists of… well, everything a high-quality lifestyle could possibly want: basement-level housing; basement parking for 8 cars; a 16-seater home theatre; personal gymnasium; wine cellar; somatology studio; hot tub, sauna and steam room facilities; and of course so much more…
Makes perfect sense once you hear that the total area layout of this one-of-a-kind house is 3660 m²!
Just park the Ferrari (or Lamborghini, or limousine, or whatever choice vehicle your first-rate tastes desires) under the shaded parking area. Don’t forget to notice the expertly-placed landscaping details which add a bit of soft freshness to the front façade, like the trees, potted plants and pebble-floor pond.
And scope out the formal dining room on the left that’s big enough to comfortably seat 20 people in style.
Over the pond we go towards the front entrance, where three-storey glass panes take our breaths away. The modern architectural style here makes use of the ideal materials to ensure a high-quality build, but also firmly commits to eye-catching designs.
Of course a house of this magnitude will include areas for socialising and entertaining – and here at the back, we get them all: a swimming pool, a spacious terrace, more than ample room for outdoor dining and seating, delicate garden touches to interrupt the sleek design slightly, plus deluxe décor pieces to ensure a firm amount of style is included.
Let’s scope out a few more quality images of this decadent design.
