​The lovable Johannesburg house

From Karel Keuler Architects in Weltevredenpark comes a design so sleek, so stylish and so big that it definitely deserves to be in the spotlight for today’s homify 360° discovery.

Located in the highly sought-after Waterfall Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, this eye-catching house consists of… well, everything a high-quality lifestyle could possibly want: basement-level housing; basement parking for 8 cars; a 16-seater home theatre; personal gymnasium; wine cellar; somatology studio; hot tub, sauna and steam room facilities; and of course so much more…

Makes perfect sense once you hear that the total area layout of this one-of-a-kind house is 3660 m²!