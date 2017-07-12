DIY: 11 easy things you can make in one weekend

DIY is fun to a point, but when it becomes too involved the enjoyable aspect quite simply begins to disappear. That's why we like to keep it fun and simple!

This is why today at homify, we are delighted to bring you an article with 11 DIY projects that you can do yourself!

Each one of these tips or tricks will enhance the design of your home and make it look like an interior designer has been at work! It's also a wonderful opportunity to take part in some arts and crafts, which can be a serious stress-reliever.

You'll be so proud of yourself when you are done!