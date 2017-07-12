Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

DIY: 11 easy things you can make in one weekend

Leigh Leigh
La Calera, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

DIY is fun to a point, but when it becomes too involved the enjoyable aspect quite simply begins to disappear. That's why we like to keep it fun and simple!

This is why today at homify, we are delighted to bring you an article with 11 DIY projects that you can do yourself! 

Each one of these tips or tricks will enhance the design of your home and make it look like an interior designer has been at work! It's also a wonderful opportunity to take part in some arts and crafts, which can be a serious stress-reliever.

You'll be so proud of yourself when you are done!

1. Pallet furniture

Four Seater Daybed Pallet Furniture Cape Town Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture outdoor
Pallet Furniture Cape Town

Four Seater Daybed

Pallet Furniture Cape Town
Pallet Furniture Cape Town
Pallet Furniture Cape Town

Old pallets can be a wonderful tool for decor and design. Have a look at this article: Cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.

2. A stone braai

Las Mejores 4 Ideas de Barbacoas para un bello Jardin , Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Slabon Forja Creativa

Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa

A braai is multi-functional and savvy, turning your garden into an outdoor haven. Why not build one using stone materials, creating a rustic element that enhances your garden in more ways than one?

Have a look at this article: DIY/Woodworking: How to build a barbecue in your patio.

3. Old frames

La Calera, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Recycle old picture frames like we see in this design!

You can also use artwork by your children or family photographs to add personality and charm to the walls.

4. The old cabinet

Oakland Multi Drawer Sideboard The Cotswold Company Living room Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Multi Drawer Sideboard

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Instead of throwing out old furniture, why not recycle it? Here we can see how an elegant wooden cabinet has been re-used to hold plants. The result is simply stunning!

5. The old ladder

Plant Stand- Grey homify Garden Furniture
homify

Plant Stand- Grey

homify
homify
homify

Ladders are often underestimated in terms of the trend they can bring to a modern home. You can use them in the bathroom or the bedroom to hang up towels, hats or accessories. You can also use them as a book shelf in the living space.

In the garden, recycle an old ladder like we see in this image. It's the perfect way to keep your pot plants on display!

5. The wine crate

upcycling & objets trouves, christian hacker fotodesign christian hacker fotodesign HouseholdAccessories & decoration Engineered Wood Brown
christian hacker fotodesign

christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign

The wine crate is useful for more than just transporting your favourite Merlot. Have a look at this article: Magical ways to make furniture from wine crates.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Science anyone?

FIGR it out!, FIGR1 FIGR1 Living roomAccessories & decoration
FIGR1

FIGR1
FIGR1
FIGR1

Plants and flowers reinvigorate any environment and at a low cost! But you can also get creative with the vases or jars you use to put them on display.

Don't you love this idea with old test tubes?

7. Get creative with old corks

Objets de décoration : Récup', détournement, palettes..., 2nd Chance Créations 2nd Chance Créations KitchenKitchen utensils Cork
2nd Chance Créations

2nd Chance Créations
2nd Chance Créations
2nd Chance Créations

There are so many creations waiting to be made with old wine corks! Have a look at this article: DIY: creative uses for used wine corks.

8. The garden pergola

Ecocube, ecospace españa ecospace españa Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

You know the saying, don't wait for your ship to come in, swim out and meet it? Well don't wait to create a beautiful outdoor spot where you can enjoy the South African weather!

You can build your own pergola, making for an outdoor haven. Have a look at this step-by-step guide.

9. Old wine bottles

Lamparas, J J BedroomAccessories & decoration
J

J
J
J

Old wine bottles can be used as lamp shades—would you ever have guessed? 

This is one way to bring industrial chic to the home!

10. Outdoor lighting

Cracked Log Lamps, Duncan Meerding Duncan Meerding Garden Lighting
Duncan Meerding

Cracked Log Lamps

Duncan Meerding
Duncan Meerding
Duncan Meerding

Carve out tree stumps and lights inside of them to create a romantic garden full of magic and ambiance.

11. The wine rack

Wine Wall, Jerôme Bouteille Jerôme Bouteille Wine cellar
Jerôme Bouteille

Jerôme Bouteille
Jerôme Bouteille
Jerôme Bouteille

For South Africans who love their wine, put it on display! Not only is it a great conversation starter, but it adds charm to the home. Use wood to build a beautiful wine rack.

Woodworking: 6 staircases you can build yourself
Which DIY tips would you implement in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks