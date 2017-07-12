DIY: 11 easy things you can make in one weekend

DIY is fun to a point, but when it becomes too involved the enjoyable aspect quite simply begins to disappear. That's why we like to keep it fun and simple!
This is why today at homify, we are delighted to bring you an article with 11 DIY projects that you can do yourself!
Each one of these tips or tricks will enhance the design of your home and make it look like an interior designer has been at work! It's also a wonderful opportunity to take part in some arts and crafts, which can be a serious stress-reliever.
You'll be so proud of yourself when you are done!
Old pallets can be a wonderful tool for decor and design. Have a look at this article: Cool furniture for almost nothing using pallets.
A braai is multi-functional and savvy, turning your garden into an outdoor haven. Why not build one using stone materials, creating a rustic element that enhances your garden in more ways than one?
Have a look at this article: DIY/Woodworking: How to build a barbecue in your patio.
Recycle old picture frames like we see in this design!
You can also use artwork by your children or family photographs to add personality and charm to the walls.
Instead of throwing out old furniture, why not recycle it? Here we can see how an elegant wooden cabinet has been re-used to hold plants. The result is simply stunning!
Ladders are often underestimated in terms of the trend they can bring to a modern home. You can use them in the bathroom or the bedroom to hang up towels, hats or accessories. You can also use them as a book shelf in the living space.
In the garden, recycle an old ladder like we see in this image. It's the perfect way to keep your pot plants on display!
The wine crate is useful for more than just transporting your favourite Merlot. Have a look at this article: Magical ways to make furniture from wine crates.
Plants and flowers reinvigorate any environment and at a low cost! But you can also get creative with the vases or jars you use to put them on display.
Don't you love this idea with old test tubes?
There are so many creations waiting to be made with old wine corks! Have a look at this article: DIY: creative uses for used wine corks.
You know the saying, don't wait for your ship to come in, swim out and meet it? Well don't wait to create a beautiful outdoor spot where you can enjoy the South African weather!
You can build your own pergola, making for an outdoor haven. Have a look at this step-by-step guide.
Old wine bottles can be used as lamp shades—would you ever have guessed?
This is one way to bring industrial chic to the home!
Carve out tree stumps and lights inside of them to create a romantic garden full of magic and ambiance.
For South Africans who love their wine, put it on display! Not only is it a great conversation starter, but it adds charm to the home. Use wood to build a beautiful wine rack.