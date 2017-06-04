Your browser is out-of-date.

11 beautiful South African home entrances

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Ferguson Architects Modern houses
A beautiful house exudes character, colour, vivacious charm and attractive detail and these 11 awesome South African entrances do just that, we cannot wait to begin exploring and admiring these lovely living spaces that are filled with simple yet stunning materials. From the cosy to the brilliant, let's take a look at home entrances to inspire your decor.

1. Gated and gorgeous

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
The wood and stone of this sensational modern gated entrance is a fantastic way to incorporate rustic charm into the architecture.

2. Stone walling

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
Here we see another home with a stone wall exterior, but when combined with sleek modern elements the design is nothing short of perfect.

3. Grey

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
Including grey to the architecture adds a lovely, inviting and mysterious effect to the structure.

4. Chic and sleek

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern houses
A neutral colour scheme leads the way to the entrance, it's an awesome choice if modern design speaks to you.

5. Fountain front

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
A fountain and water feature has a calming and inviting effect, especially at the front of your house.

6. Lovely lighting

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house Timber column,Farmhouse,Screens,Rustic,Lights,Steps,bagwash
How about an entrance with so much light that it looks like a house on a high-end street?

7. Addressed

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Be sure that your guests will never miss your house again with this large address.

8. Island opportunity

Ferguson Architects Modern houses
Design your entrance with an island style in mind and your home will always have that contemporary yet tropical vibe.

9. Villa

Cluster CS DESIGN Modern houses
A house with these extraordinary design is something unique and attractive, a great choice for a villa on the street.

10. Dusky appeal

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Country style house
This home has all the makings of a quiet cottage in the country, but that doesn't mean it's any less fabulous than a luxurious house in the suburbs.

11. Sultry and industrial

House Swart (Cameron Court Unit 1), Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Think sultry and industrial when decorating a modern home, although this one is no doubt eclectic from all angles. Have a look at these 9 home entrances with ideas to copy

11 South African style homes for your inspiration
How have you decorated your entrance in style?

