11 beautiful South African home entrances

A beautiful house exudes character, colour, vivacious charm and attractive detail and these 11 awesome South African entrances do just that, we cannot wait to begin exploring and admiring these lovely living spaces that are filled with simple yet stunning materials. From the cosy to the brilliant, let's take a look at home entrances to inspire your decor.
The wood and stone of this sensational modern gated entrance is a fantastic way to incorporate rustic charm into the architecture.
Here we see another home with a stone wall exterior, but when combined with sleek modern elements the design is nothing short of perfect.
Including grey to the architecture adds a lovely, inviting and mysterious effect to the structure.
A neutral colour scheme leads the way to the entrance, it's an awesome choice if modern design speaks to you.
A fountain and water feature has a calming and inviting effect, especially at the front of your house.
How about an entrance with so much light that it looks like a house on a high-end street?
Be sure that your guests will never miss your house again with this large address.
Design your entrance with an island style in mind and your home will always have that contemporary yet tropical vibe.
A house with these extraordinary design is something unique and attractive, a great choice for a villa on the street.
This home has all the makings of a quiet cottage in the country, but that doesn't mean it's any less fabulous than a luxurious house in the suburbs.
Think sultry and industrial when decorating a modern home, although this one is no doubt eclectic from all angles.