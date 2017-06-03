Your browser is out-of-date.

10 tips to prepare your home for the cooler months

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Luxurious Clifton Apartment, Inhouse Inhouse Media room
Have you ever given thought to how best to get your home cosier this winter? Whether it be cuddling up in front of the fire or even enjoying the luxurious rays of the sun? Well, in this edition of homify, we look at 10 amazing home decor tips that are sure to warm your house up during the chilliest time of the year.

1. Light the way

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style garage/shed Driveway,Contemporary,Timber
It may be time to install those downlights outside the garage to instantly illuminate the pathway to the house, and since the sun sets earlier in winter, you'll need to brighten your exterior earlier too, especially if you're expecting guests.

2. Humidity control

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
Everyone loves a hot shower, but during winter you probably won't open the windows that quickly to rid the bathroom of humidity, an extractor fan is an easy way to ensure that your bathroom doesn't collect musty smells and mould.

3. Layer it

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern style bedroom
Adding extra blankets and bedding is another easy way to help you keep warm and toasty this cold season.

4. Comfort food

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
There's nothing more inviting and warm than a home cooked meal, try your hand at some delicious oven baked bread or perhaps a scrumptious soup to keep you comfortable.

5. Fireplace

open plan living area Till Manecke:Architect Living room living room,cape town
Store up on the logs and always have a fire going throughout the cold months.

6. Sunshine

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Living room
Even though there may not be much sun in winter, inviting sunshine into the living room is an effective way of having a more welcoming interior.

7. So much comfort

Luxurious Clifton Apartment, Inhouse Inhouse Media room
Include some relaxing couches and sofas in your TV room for those rainy winter nights and add some extra blankets to keep warm in style.

8. Spa treatment

Ebotse Estate, Tru Interiors Tru Interiors Spa
An unused room in your home can be converted into a lovely home spa, with a hot tub or sauna to boot!

9. Dining delight

homify Modern dining room
Entertain your guests in style with a delicious five course meal in your delightful dining room. They will definitely come for your culinary skills, despite the cold.

10. Fire on the terrace

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios
Incorporate a fire pit in your terrace revamp plans and you can be sure to keep warm, even when there is a bitter cold brewing. Just think of it as a fancy fireplace. How about these 15 smart and beautiful TV placement ideas?

Home improvement: a family builds a braai room!
How will you keep warm this winter?

