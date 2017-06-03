10 tips to prepare your home for the cooler months

Have you ever given thought to how best to get your home cosier this winter? Whether it be cuddling up in front of the fire or even enjoying the luxurious rays of the sun? Well, in this edition of homify, we look at 10 amazing home decor tips that are sure to warm your house up during the chilliest time of the year.
It may be time to install those downlights outside the garage to instantly illuminate the pathway to the house, and since the sun sets earlier in winter, you'll need to brighten your exterior earlier too, especially if you're expecting guests.
Everyone loves a hot shower, but during winter you probably won't open the windows that quickly to rid the bathroom of humidity, an extractor fan is an easy way to ensure that your bathroom doesn't collect musty smells and mould.
Adding extra blankets and bedding is another easy way to help you keep warm and toasty this cold season.
There's nothing more inviting and warm than a home cooked meal, try your hand at some delicious oven baked bread or perhaps a scrumptious soup to keep you comfortable.
Store up on the logs and always have a fire going throughout the cold months.
Even though there may not be much sun in winter, inviting sunshine into the living room is an effective way of having a more welcoming interior.
Include some relaxing couches and sofas in your TV room for those rainy winter nights and add some extra blankets to keep warm in style.
An unused room in your home can be converted into a lovely home spa, with a hot tub or sauna to boot!
Entertain your guests in style with a delicious five course meal in your delightful dining room. They will definitely come for your culinary skills, despite the cold.
Incorporate a fire pit in your terrace revamp plans and you can be sure to keep warm, even when there is a bitter cold brewing. Just think of it as a fancy fireplace.