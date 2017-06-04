​The copied-and-pasted house in Johannesburg

What is it about a house’s front façade that really stands out for you? Is it the front door? The size of its windows? How about the layout of the garage/parking area or the front garden? Well, today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of Meyersdal-based Seven Stars Developments, shows off a house in the fabulous Eye of Africa Golf Estate that deserves a double look – quite literally.

How so? For its façade enjoys a striking copied-and-pasted design, with the one side being the complete mirror image of the other.

Scroll down to find out more about this 550 m² design…