​The copied-and-pasted house in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify
What is it about a house’s front façade that really stands out for you? Is it the front door? The size of its windows? How about the layout of the garage/parking area or the front garden? Well, today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of Meyersdal-based Seven Stars Developments, shows off a house in the fabulous Eye of Africa Golf Estate that deserves a double look – quite literally.

How so? For its façade enjoys a striking copied-and-pasted design, with the one side being the complete mirror image of the other.

Scroll down to find out more about this 550 m² design…

Opposites attract

See what we mean? At first look, it’s as if we’re seeing two houses side by side, and yet it only takes a few seconds to realise this is, in fact, one house which flaunts a rather unique appearance for its façade. 

Shall we see what the rear side looks like?

A double dose

Yup, the back side also flaunts the same mirror-image look. But of course this is not just about beauty, for the design really is quite practical. It neatly separates the house into two opposite sides that is joined together via the entry hall in the middle.

And here, on the backyard terrace, we get a choice of getting comfy on the plush sofas on the one side, or retreating to the al fresco dining space on the other.

Perfect for R&R

Whichever side you opt for, this entire terrace is filled with potential in terms of rest, relaxation and socialising. Just have look at the stylish little splash pool which further enhances this house’s design!

What a view

It’s not only the entrance hall that separates the two opposites sides of the house – this double-storey window becomes one of the house’s main focal paints, letting in an abundance of fresh natural light, as well as… well, that all depends on where this house will be located.

Imagine getting a first-class view of the beach through that gorgeous window. Or the lush forest. Or the sparkling lights of a cityscape…

A social ambience

Of course the interior layout is nothing to scoff at. Here we get a look at one of the house’s open-plan layouts which includes the kitchen and living room, both of which open up onto that spacious terrace outside – perfect for when the host wants to mix and mingle with the chattering guests.

Speaking of being sociable, check out A Home Where the Party Never Ends.

How do you feel about this house’s look and layout?

