A simple and affordable South African home

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Johannesburg-based professionals Seven Stars Developments, who are treating us to the 3D renderings for a brand-new residence (named ‘House Naidoo’) in the Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate.

Picture the following: modern building styles; wide open spaces for relaxing and socialising; textured materials adorning the exterior façade; a rear side that opens up onto the back yard.

Now let’s see some visual representation…