A simple and affordable South African home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify
Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Johannesburg-based professionals Seven Stars Developments, who are treating us to the 3D renderings for a brand-new residence (named ‘House Naidoo’) in the Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate.

Picture the following: modern building styles; wide open spaces for relaxing and socialising; textured materials adorning the exterior façade; a rear side that opens up onto the back yard.

Now let’s see some visual representation…

The front side

Northern street perspective

Get a load of those textures and patterns adding some visual detail – is there anything more prominent than stone and wood? And the various cube-like shapes that seem to protrude out from one another to form various volumes (like the front entrance, garage, etc.) ensure that this house’s front side is no wallflower.

The back side

Southern fairway perspective

The rear side’s design treats us to a much more open and welcoming look as various windows and glass doors allow us a sneak peek into the interiors.  

And speaking of interiors…

The interiors—DIY

Living space

In the mood for some interior designing? Then how about taking this 3D rendering of the open-plan living room and dining space and adding some design detail to complete the picture?

What material and colour would you use, for example, for the living room’s sofa and armchair? How about the coffee table?

Would you opt for patterned wallpaper for the walls, or settle on some paint in a neutral hue?

The courtyard—DIY

Eastern courtyard view

Now take that interior designer skill of yours and apply it here in the courtyard – a space that, we are guessing, will be used for some serious socialising judging by that open layout. 

How would you style up the floor: stone, brick or tile? How about a wooden deck? And where, in your opinion, could this design do with some potted plants and furniture? 

Isn’t design dreaming fun?

What are your thoughts on this house?

