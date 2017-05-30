9 small bathroom challenges and how to solve them

A small bathroom can be quite a challenge! If you think about how much time we spend in this space, it's not so pleasant when it is a cramped and crowded experience. It also can be difficult to figure out how to fit everything into this small space.

This is why today at homify, we have identified 9 small bathroom challenges and looked at ways to solve them. We hope that these will inspire you to create much more effective bathroom spaces.

Let's learn a trick or two from world-renowned professionals today!