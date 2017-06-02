So you recently moved into a new home, but it comes with bland, boring and unimaginative features that you cannot wait to get rid of, but you aren't sure where to begin. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 6 easy ideas that will see your home looking fresh and fantastic again. If quirky and eclectic detail or modern features speak to you, then you should continue reading up on some DIY tips and tricks to add chic style and sleek design into your outdated decor.