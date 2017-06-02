So you recently moved into a new home, but it comes with bland, boring and unimaginative features that you cannot wait to get rid of, but you aren't sure where to begin. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 6 easy ideas that will see your home looking fresh and fantastic again. If quirky and eclectic detail or modern features speak to you, then you should continue reading up on some DIY tips and tricks to add chic style and sleek design into your outdated decor.
Have you ever thought of incorporating some fun, quirky and eclectic detail into your kitchen for an ultra-chic space? How about top hat lamps and moustache door handles for an interesting take on old-fashioned features?
A new shower door can instantly upgrade that bathroom design, simply go for a glass translucent design that is sure to remain trendy and tasteful for years to come.
There's nothing more comforting to your night's sleep than new pillows. They're fresh and clean and absolutely comfortable, or if your pillows just need some revitalising, lay them out in the sun and get rid of nasty smells and germs in no time.
If your couches are an eyesore, then it may either be time to throw them out or simply send them to a professional for a modern reupholstered design. You can't go wrong with the neutrals, just add some vibrant accents in the form of scatter pillows.
Choose a stunning chandelier and take your decor and design to the next step, especially in your dining room that will now exude sophisticated modernity and interesting elegance.
Keep your office organised and uncluttered with minimalist features, but don't forget to include the elements that make your work interesting, whether it be fascinating colours or classic design.