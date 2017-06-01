8 ways to rid your home of bad luck

So you’re a firm believer in good luck and bad juju, Friday the 13th, black cats and broken mirrors. Well, in this homify feature we look at 8 ways that will rid your home of the bad luck that plagues the halls. These tips and tricks may just be old wives tales to some, but you may want to at least try and introduce some positive vibes into your home, let's see how many of these tips you've heard from your grandma or that crazy aunt.
Throughout the ages, salt has been considered as an element that will rid the home and individual of bad energy, whether it be the
evil eye or even the odd ghost or spirit. But salt also has scientific origins… salt contains positive ions, which counteract the negative ions from which
the environment.
Enlighten the mood of the home with some fresh and fascinating flowers. These will add an amazing fragrance to the environment, while lifting your spirits with its revitalising colour.
White is known for its purity and serenity, so include a few pleasant and calming white candles throughout the living space and get rid of those bad vibes.
The sound of trickling water and a babbling brook is not only great for positivity, but also adds a comforting charm to the garden and household.
Essential oils are known for their healing properties, but they also invite love, health and good fortune into the home, so choose those scents and oils wisely.
Another scented option to rid your home of negativity is sage, and by burning this holy stick inside your home, you will ensure that it's purified and positive again.
Take a page out of the Asian decor book and incorporate some lucky bamboo in your house, this is said to recharge energy and positive feelings.
Mix vinegar, baking soda and lemon to clean your home effectively, repelling bad energy in the process and ensuring the good luck of all family members. How about these DIY and home improvement: 24 easy and free ideas?