The Cape Town beach house you'll love

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Timber Pergola & Glass Fins, Inline Spaces Pty Ltd Inline Spaces Pty Ltd
Sometimes the answer to a stunning new look is much more simple than you think… take today’s homify 360° discovery, for example. An already striking Cape Town house, with an ocean view, opted for a slight exterior makeover, courtesy of architectural firm Inline Spaces Pty Ltd that took its façade from “beautiful” to “breathtakingly brilliant”.

The makeover materials? Simple glass and a few timber pergola finishes.

Take a look at the fabulous project below…

The previous look

Existing Residance Before

This is what the house’s façade looked like before the makeover was opted for – and what a charming look it was! Light neutrals, a pitched roof and open spaces to perfectly coincide with that lush garden design.

The new look

Timber Pergola & Glass Fins

But how does this look grab you? Some sleek new surfaces, as well as eye-catching trimmings, definitely transformed how we view this house’s exterior style. 

And can you notice the generous amounts of glass that add more shine to the house, particularly as the balcony railings have been replaced by modern glass balustrades? The definitive “it” factor of modern splendour (in our books, at least).

A little paradise

Timber Pergola

Isn’t this just gorgeous? A little splash pool surrounded by expert garden trimmings; a wooden deck on which to sunbathe; a quaint little bench with plush pillows to enjoy the ocean view in comfort; oh yes, and let’s not forget the fabulous new pergola design that adds so much character and detail to this backyard space!

A view to die for

homify

We simply couldn’t conclude this tour without letting you see what these fortunate homeowners get to see on a daily basis: the expanding sky, the stretched-out ocean and good ol’ Table Mountain in the background! 

Try to tear your eyes away from the natural beauty for just a few seconds to appreciate the terrace’s delightful design, which offers up an elongated bench for seating/décor opportunities, as well as a dining area.

Let’s take a look at some more detailed images of this new design!

homify

homify

Timber Pergola & Glass Fins

For more “oh, wow” views, have a look at the Beach House on the Edge of Paradise.

What a view! Now tell us how you feel about this house’s new look.

No, Thanks