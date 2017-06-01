The Pretoria home with a simple modern look

Johannesburg-based firm Eclipse Architects is in charge of today’s homify 360° gem, which sees a luxurious masterpiece specifically designed to meet the needs of its inhabitants.

Located in Waterkloof Boulevard, this modern 835 m² design flaunts a double-storey delight. On the ground floor, we locate amenities such as two lounges, an open-plan TV room and dining area which open out to a cavernous patio, a cinema room, spacious chef's kitchen and a guest bedroom on the east away from the entertainment areas.

The gardens are well manicured and take inspiration from the surrounding landscapes. The garden is carefully topped off with a beautiful raised lap pool running the length of the entertainment area.

Its asking price? R7,8 million.

But enough jabbering – let’s see some images!