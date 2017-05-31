Your browser is out-of-date.

​A one-level Johannesburg dream house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Today’s homify 360° design comes to us from architectural firm Seven Stars Developments, who treat us to a few 3D renderings of their House Powell project.

This new residence is a single-storey design flaunting a not-too-shabby layout of 300 m², situated in the Eye of Africa Golf Estate in Johannesburg, meaning in terms of location and views, this property already gets a 10 out of 10!

The rear side

First render of garden
First render of garden

What a neat, structured little design greets us at the back. Here, the yard enjoys a double-levelled layout while the house opens us via gigantic glass doors and windows to welcome us in wholeheartedly (and take in the amazing view of the estate, of course).

The driveway view

Driveway View
Driveway View

At the front of the house, we are greeted by an interesting combo of building materials, including stone, metal, brick and glass, each one contributing most stunningly their unique textures and patterns to beautifully adorn the façade.

And what could be more perfect than a quaint little water body to offset with all these harsh building materials?

Open relaxation

Living room viewed from covered patio
Living room viewed from covered patio

To make the best use of the indoor space, open-plan layouts treat us to a living room, dining room and kitchen. However, don’t think for one second that this mixing and mingling leads to a cramped space, for those generous folding doors are masters at letting indoor areas and outdoor space become one with each other.

The dining area

Living space viewed from kitchen
Living space viewed from kitchen

A timber dining table with light-hued chairs takes up residence right in-between the living room and kitchen, allowing it to share in not only the current conversation, but also those fabulous outdoor views. 

And with that light neutral colour palette adorning the entire open-plan design, this space is already well on its way to seeming (and feeling) stylishly spacious. 

Searching for some more modern designs? You’re sure to love A modern dream home to inspire you.

Could this house’s design work for your lifestyle?

