The simple guide to more spacious kitchens

Ah, the kitchen – that magical place where friends and guests seem to gather. Is it the smell of freshly prepared food, the heat of the oven, the stuffed pantry, or just that homily ambience that draws them?
How many of us use our kitchens as a second living room to welcome the guests when dinner’s not yet ready? Let them take a seat, open a bottle of wine, and allow them to keep you company while you finish preparing that succulent meal… sound familiar? In addition, our kitchen is also the perfect place for the kids to do their homework while we unpack the groceries, feed the dog, and do whatever else the hustle of everyday life demands of us.
In short: our kitchens are a prime space in our homes. And that is exactly why so many of us feel the need to greatly expand on this space to enhance its functionalities even more. Which is why we will be treating you to six simple steps to transform your kitchen without the help (or costs) of an overpriced contractor. It might not give you a larger culinary area, but it will certainly add some visual quality!
There is a big difference between lighting and natural lighting, and here we’re focusing on the latter. Whether it’s summer or winter, outdoor lighting filling a room adds fantastic visual space to a room and makes it feel more fresh.
If it’s possible, add a large window to your kitchen. If your kitchen is adjacent to a garden, terrace of balcony, ditch the window and opt for a glass sliding door to link your interior space with your exterior environment. The batch of fresh air is sure to do wonders for your mood and cooking skills!
A muted colour tone can help make your kitchen dimensions more discreet. Neutral tones will redefine the space and make eyes focus on the entire room as a whole, instead of noticing separate details.
Feel free to combine the wall colour with the tones of the furniture (like the countertops) to enhance the visual space, as is shown in our expert example by the professionals of Fabri.
The modular kitchen, a poplar trend in today’s space-pressed time, offers us fantastic solutions in terms of organisation and storage. A modular kitchen is one that is made up of pre-made cabinet parts. These parts are fitted together to create a whole, functional kitchen design. This means that because you have a choice of selecting your dimensions and sizes, no centimetre of space is wasted, allowing you to effectively make use of storage facilities for your cooking equipment and groceries.
The modular kitchen tends to look expertly packed and fitted, like a puzzle – which is why it is the ideal solution for so many kitchen lovers.
If you’re out of luck in terms of your full cupboards, what about the space above it? Think more vertically for your storage options and opt for some shelves, as shown here.
Clutter is a big no-no, especially in the kitchen where we tend to spend a lot of time. Making use of that bare wall will free up some space on your counters so you (and your countertops) can breathe more easily.
If you don’t struggle with lack of storage space, consider using your new vertical shelves for some decorative objects, like those vintage sets handed down from generation to generation. Or for more practical elements, like your superb collection of cookbooks.
Light walls help to make a room look bigger. But add a floor bent on reflecting the light and you have some more visual space to add to your room. A polished floor material (such as ceramic or vinyl) reflecting light in your kitchen will make it look anything but cramped. Choose the reflective material you want for your floor, but just bear in mind that the ‘polished’ part is not permanent – some regular elbow grease will be required. If you’re in doubt as to which flooring is the best choice, obtain a professional opinion to help make your new floor sparkle spaciously.
Last but not least: keep it simple. This is the most important (and most overlooked) tip to help make a kitchen seem larger. Keep your things neat and in their place to avoid a cluttered space. Unpacked groceries, unnecessary décor, and miscellaneous objects left on the counter (i.e. car keys, wallet, magazine… ) might appear small, yet they play a big part in preventing us from seeing our kitchens as a roomy, functional space.
Decide what must be packed where, stick to it, and enjoy the free space of your kitchen (even if, behind closed doors, your cabinets might be a little messy – at least the guests won’t notice!).
