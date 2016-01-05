The simple guide to more spacious kitchens

Ah, the kitchen – that magical place where friends and guests seem to gather. Is it the smell of freshly prepared food, the heat of the oven, the stuffed pantry, or just that homily ambience that draws them?

How many of us use our kitchens as a second living room to welcome the guests when dinner’s not yet ready? Let them take a seat, open a bottle of wine, and allow them to keep you company while you finish preparing that succulent meal… sound familiar? In addition, our kitchen is also the perfect place for the kids to do their homework while we unpack the groceries, feed the dog, and do whatever else the hustle of everyday life demands of us.

In short: our kitchens are a prime space in our homes. And that is exactly why so many of us feel the need to greatly expand on this space to enhance its functionalities even more. Which is why we will be treating you to six simple steps to transform your kitchen without the help (or costs) of an overpriced contractor. It might not give you a larger culinary area, but it will certainly add some visual quality!