This House is Dressed to Impress

It may come as no surprise, but the space in which we live has a huge impact on the quality of our lives—it affects our daily wellbeing and train of thought. This is why it is so important to surround ourselves with styles and layouts that are positive and mood-enhancing.

Today on homify 360°, we join up with photographer Lopez-Fotodesign to scope out a deliciously colourful and spacious place that makes it impossible to be sad. We’ll see how bright light communicates with spacious flooring, and how vivid hues can instantly turn a neutral palette around.

We travel to Fellbach, a mid-sized town on the north-east Border of Stuttgart, Germany, for our perfectly dressed space. This 162 square metre modern bungalow boasts a number of refined details, a great mood-boosting ambience, and eye-catching decor. Let’s treat ourselves to some colourful styles…