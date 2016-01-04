This House is Dressed to Impress

It may come as no surprise, but the space in which we live has a huge impact on the quality of our lives—it affects our daily wellbeing and train of thought. This is why it is so important to surround ourselves with styles and layouts that are positive and mood-enhancing.
Today on homify 360°, we join up with photographer Lopez-Fotodesign to scope out a deliciously colourful and spacious place that makes it impossible to be sad. We’ll see how bright light communicates with spacious flooring, and how vivid hues can instantly turn a neutral palette around.
We travel to Fellbach, a mid-sized town on the north-east Border of Stuttgart, Germany, for our perfectly dressed space. This 162 square metre modern bungalow boasts a number of refined details, a great mood-boosting ambience, and eye-catching decor. Let’s treat ourselves to some colourful styles…
We open on the front façade of this single-storey bungalow. What immediately catches our attention is the two differently shaped volumes making up the structure (one sports a pent roof, while the other opted for a flat roof).
The contrasting white and dark also makes for an interesting view, with that delightful red door frame not only linking up the rooms, but also standing out beautifully against the neutral colours.
Large windows lure us closer to examine what goes on behind that closed door…
… but before we dare enter, let’s first see what some interior lighting can do. The warm glow from the inside illumination creates a modern shaped glowing ember. It is clear that the insides are just as stylish as what the façade portrays, but we’ll get to that in a minute.
A roof-set solar panel is responsible for the bungalow’s energy, as well as the PV glass of the transparent-roofed hallway joining up the two different volumes.
Notice the combination of stairs and ramp leading up to the front door, making this house a prime choice for the elderly / wheelchair-bound.
We finally get to enter the house, and it was worth the wait! The expansive room making up the living room, kitchen and dining area treats us to a high ceiling to enhance the roominess of the house.
We love how the bright colours have been injected into the neutral palette, making this room not cold or hot, but a delightful mix of both – perfect for summer and winter. Those warm wooden surfaces, lemon-green dining chairs and red flower pattern seem even more alive thanks to the quiet palette of the background.
Here we get a prime view of that previously mentioned PV glass surface, connecting the two buildings and simultaneously flooding the interior with some fresh sunlight. Imagine that view during a thunderstorm!
The best of the best know that there is no better decorator than Mother Nature herself, which is why so much vegetation surrounds the house and have been visually brought into the interior, thanks to the glass glazing.
Those working from home know the importance of having an office / work space where you can thrive. This includes the usual elements like a desk and lighting, but the right view can also do wonders for when you need to ride that next brainwave – like here, where the windows open up onto the street. A view that keeps on alternating throughout the day.
Pristine white tiles, walls and ceiling frame this home office, with bright spots of red added for passion and vibrancy.
Feel free to help yourself to some homify-approved tips to: Perk Up Your Home Office.
We are transported to the rear of the house, where an oasis of calm and relaxation washes over us as soon as we enter the bedroom. Natural light comes flooding from the glass door, which opens up onto the garden.
Notice the exquisite attention to detail: the dusty heather tone of the bedspread matches up fabulously with that lush carpet, which is where we locate the spacious wardrobe. A floor-to-ceiling mirror adds a superb amount of visual space to the room.
homify hint: The psychology of colour teaches us that purple conveys mystery, eccentricity, luxury and sophistication. So, perfect for a chic bedroom then!
Undoubtedly one of the highlights of this house is the spacious bathroom. Here is where we discover a curvy bathtub, spacious shower, double vanity unit, as well as a personal sauna room (through the door adjacent the mirror). The ideal space to recuperate!
The dusty purple hue of the tiles and towels echo the bedroom palette, and also leaves us feeling relaxed and vitalised.
Is there anything better than unwinding after a long day with some quality materials and modern facilities? We didn’t think so…