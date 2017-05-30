A Johannesburg house from start to finish

Is there anything better than seeing a striking, spacious and oh-so stylish house that you know is going to provide a most dreamy lifestyle for its inhabitants? How about seeing how that house came to be?
That’s the premise of today’s ‘before and after’ piece here on homify, where we see how the architectural firm Seven Stars Developments from Meyersdal, Johannesburg, conjure up a most excellent residential structure from scratch.
Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of this modern build…
What is a house without a strong structure/foundation? These concrete first-storey columns will go a long way in ensuring the end result (aka the house) is not only stylish and comfy, but also super strong – after all, what good is living in a beautiful house if you’re in constant fear it’s going to collapse any second?
A few steps further, and here we get to see how the roof is taking shape.
And what a grand and glorious view this angle affords the house!
We could spend lots of time detailing each and every step of this build, but we’d rather rush forward and see what the end result looks like, so ta-da!
What an exceptional body this double-storey build flaunts, with a strong linear style detailing everything from the top-floor balconies to the ground-floor sliding doors.
And the dazzling lighting fixtures illuminating the house both inside and out are also nothing to be scoffed at!
Aha, so that glorious view was reserved for the best part in the house – the main bedroom. Imagine waking up to this fantabulous view to great you each and every morning. That fresh landscape and hilly backdrop is just perfect for making you forget you are, in fact, living in the hustling and bustling Johannesburg!
And there seems to be plenty of space on that terrace for a comfy lounger or two, or even a charming little café-style table with chairs and a few potted plants.
