A Johannesburg house from start to finish

Is there anything better than seeing a striking, spacious and oh-so stylish house that you know is going to provide a most dreamy lifestyle for its inhabitants? How about seeing how that house came to be?

That’s the premise of today’s ‘before and after’ piece here on homify, where we see how the architectural firm Seven Stars Developments from Meyersdal, Johannesburg, conjure up a most excellent residential structure from scratch.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of this modern build…