The Clifton apartment from your dreams

Our newest homify 360° dream comes to us from Clifton, Cape Town, where the ocean meets a firm batch of opulence with a gorgeous seaside apartment revamp. Award-winning interior architectural firm Inhouse takes the wheel with this discovery, which saw an Atlantic seaboard apartment transform from an outdated three-bedroom residence into a sleek dream home for a trendy couple—and their two precious pets!
However, this project wasn’t all sunshine and sparkles, as the apartment had specific planning issues: the entrance lacked a sense of arrival; the kitchen completely closed up the area; and the overuse of curved elements disjointed the space. In response, the experts in charge put a plan in place to revitalize the design and ensure their clients were over the moon with their residence’s new style.
Let’s see how it turned out…
Can’t you just smell the ocean? Floor-to-ceiling glass doors bring in fresh beach views and natural lighting, going a long way in lighting up this oh-so spacious living area.
Paying tribute to Clifton’s celebrated shores, beach-inspired hues of blue and white are incorporated into the lounge design. The client’s brief was to create “the ultimate Ralph Lauren Beach House!” A mixture of luxurious Ralph Lauren fabrics and stunning locally sourced textiles decorate the seating area.
The kitchen was renovated to become open-plan and part of the overall living area. A steel framed island, clad with Royal White and Nero Marquina black marble, takes pride of place in the kitchen. This standout feature is highlighted by a dramatic pendant light fitting that was designed by Inhouse and then produced by industrial designer Ryan Matchett.
An ebony coloured dining room table stands between the kitchen and lounge area. This elongated table seats twelve and is accompanied by chic leopard print and black upholstered dining chairs. Custom-made Tom Dixon Melt lights are suspended over the table, adding yet another elegant element to this fashionable residence.
Notice the artistic details in the background. The clients’ favourite pieces are cleverly displayed against a newly constructed slanted wall—complete with directional light fittings, which highlight the art – that serves as a personal gallery space.
Another new addition to this sea-facing residence comes in the form of a seriously and sexy home theatre. The room is equipped with velvet couches draped in faux fur throws, plush carpeting and a television unit clad with Dark Emperador marble —all creating an utterly indulgent movie theatre hide-out.
