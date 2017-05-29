The Clifton apartment from your dreams

Our newest homify 360° dream comes to us from Clifton, Cape Town, where the ocean meets a firm batch of opulence with a gorgeous seaside apartment revamp. Award-winning interior architectural firm Inhouse takes the wheel with this discovery, which saw an Atlantic seaboard apartment transform from an outdated three-bedroom residence into a sleek dream home for a trendy couple—and their two precious pets!

However, this project wasn’t all sunshine and sparkles, as the apartment had specific planning issues: the entrance lacked a sense of arrival; the kitchen completely closed up the area; and the overuse of curved elements disjointed the space. In response, the experts in charge put a plan in place to revitalize the design and ensure their clients were over the moon with their residence’s new style.

Let’s see how it turned out…