12 budget-friendly ways to improve your bathroom

Leigh Leigh
Reforma integral y de mobiliario en calle Còrsega de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern bathroom Tiles Blue
Your bathroom is one of the rooms in the house where you spend most of your time. It's where you spend time in the morning, getting ready for the day ahead. It's also where you relax after a long day, winding down in the peace and quiet. It's also a room in the house where you can truly have a few minutes of peace for yourself!

So how can we make sure that the bathroom is beautiful, functional and serene, without spending too much money? Today at homify, we are going to find out. We've put together 12 savvy and simple ideas that will change your life. 

Because every time you use your bathroom, it should feel like a luxurious experience!

Shall we take a look?

1. Glass doors

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern bathroom
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Bathrooms are often quite small, which is why glass doors are ideal for creating partitions without hindering the flow of the environment. Encase your shower in glass doors or separate the bathroom from the bedroom and this room will feel spacious. This can be a very budget-friendly option!

2. Add a piece of art

Main Bathroom homify Country style bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

A large piece of artwork can be the simply thing that brings life and soul to your bathroom. As we can see in this design by architects Olivehill, a piece of art can transform this environment. 

You don't have to buy expensive art either! Opt for local designs or paint something yourself as a fun DIY project!

3. Add a pot plant

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,vanity,bathroom vanity,bathroom vanity
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Is there anything more refreshing than a vase of fresh flowers or a lush pot plant? Add these to the bathroom for a truly serene design.

4. A cozy ottoman

Guest Bathroom Tru Interiors Country style bathroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bathroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

An element like this is all you need to create a bathroom that is slightly more luxurious, sophisticated and elegant than the rest. When you're applying your body cream or brushing your hair, you'll have somewhere comfortable to sit!

5. A cabinet under the sink

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Smart storage solutions means and organised environment. Opt for a cabinet under the bathroom sink where towels, creams and other personal items can be stored neatly out of sight. A clean environment is a serene environment!

6. Funky tiles

​The best bathroom design ideas from Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Classic style bathroom
Luxury Antonovich Design

​The best bathroom design ideas from Katrina Antonovich

Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design

Tiles can be a very cost-effective way to enhance the bathroom environment. As we can see in this image, the bathroom can look simply stunning wit the right patterns and designs on the walls. Set the mood with this very cost-effective material!

7. Natural light

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
Swart & Associates Architects

House Hoffman

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

This is one of the easiest ways to create a light and bright environment that is warm, appealing and attractive. Allow fresh air and sunshine to flow into the bathroom without compromising on privacy. Opt for skylights or frosted glass!

8. Curtains

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Add curtains to the windows for a soft and romantic touch to the bathroom, creating a boudoir look and feel. Just make sure that you don't block out the light.

9. A pretty picture

Guest Bathroom Tru Interiors Country style bathroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bathroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Put framed family photographs or pictures on the walls for a personal touch to this elegant environment.

10. Marble or granite

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

These materials can be quite pricey but if you use them sparingly, they can transform the bathroom. Opt for granite or marble counter tops and you'll instantly create a luxurious design.

11. A wooden cabinet

New Kitchen- February 2016, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Classic style bathroom
Capital Kitchens cc

New Kitchen- February 2016

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Wood is a very warm and appealing material. When it comes in the form of smart storage, it can make for a truly beautiful and functional design.

12. Linoleum flooring

Reforma integral y de mobiliario en calle Còrsega de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern bathroom Tiles Blue
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

Linoleum is a cost-effective way to introduce a gorgeous and stylish touch to your bathroom. Opt for patterns or a bold colour!

Also have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.

Did you find these tips useful?

