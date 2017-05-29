12 budget-friendly ways to improve your bathroom

Your bathroom is one of the rooms in the house where you spend most of your time. It's where you spend time in the morning, getting ready for the day ahead. It's also where you relax after a long day, winding down in the peace and quiet. It's also a room in the house where you can truly have a few minutes of peace for yourself!
So how can we make sure that the bathroom is beautiful, functional and serene, without spending too much money? Today at homify, we are going to find out. We've put together 12 savvy and simple ideas that will change your life.
Because every time you use your bathroom, it should feel like a luxurious experience!
Shall we take a look?
Bathrooms are often quite small, which is why glass doors are ideal for creating partitions without hindering the flow of the environment. Encase your shower in glass doors or separate the bathroom from the bedroom and this room will feel spacious. This can be a very budget-friendly option!
A large piece of artwork can be the simply thing that brings life and soul to your bathroom. As we can see in this design by architects Olivehill, a piece of art can transform this environment.
You don't have to buy expensive art either! Opt for local designs or paint something yourself as a fun DIY project!
Is there anything more refreshing than a vase of fresh flowers or a lush pot plant? Add these to the bathroom for a truly serene design.
An element like this is all you need to create a bathroom that is slightly more luxurious, sophisticated and elegant than the rest. When you're applying your body cream or brushing your hair, you'll have somewhere comfortable to sit!
Smart storage solutions means and organised environment. Opt for a cabinet under the bathroom sink where towels, creams and other personal items can be stored neatly out of sight. A clean environment is a serene environment!
Tiles can be a very cost-effective way to enhance the bathroom environment. As we can see in this image, the bathroom can look simply stunning wit the right patterns and designs on the walls. Set the mood with this very cost-effective material!
This is one of the easiest ways to create a light and bright environment that is warm, appealing and attractive. Allow fresh air and sunshine to flow into the bathroom without compromising on privacy. Opt for skylights or frosted glass!
Add curtains to the windows for a soft and romantic touch to the bathroom, creating a boudoir look and feel. Just make sure that you don't block out the light.
Put framed family photographs or pictures on the walls for a personal touch to this elegant environment.
These materials can be quite pricey but if you use them sparingly, they can transform the bathroom. Opt for granite or marble counter tops and you'll instantly create a luxurious design.
Wood is a very warm and appealing material. When it comes in the form of smart storage, it can make for a truly beautiful and functional design.
Linoleum is a cost-effective way to introduce a gorgeous and stylish touch to your bathroom. Opt for patterns or a bold colour!
