The Exceptional Home Overlooking Paradise

Ibiza is surely one of the pearls of the Mediterranean. A place of non-stop parties and great music. An island that hosts every kind of tourism event. From the quieter sunbathing attraction on the beautiful yet deserted cove, to enjoying a trip to every one of the many nightclubs, it is on this island where we find hundreds of luxury villas and spectacular houses, such as this one we are about to catch a glimpse of today.
This home is expertly designed by the architectural firm of Antonio Huerta, who has also settled in Ibiza. A splendid illuminated house, located on a hill with incredible sea views and an amazing swimming pool will leave you speechless! Be captivated by this magnificent designer home!
Before entering the house, we see the elegance and presence that is exuded as nature becomes almost tangible in the materials used within the home, such as stone while wild plants and trees surround the home.
A house with a typically Mediterranean exterior and pristine all-white walls that contrasts perfectly with the colour of the stone. The lines are modern, avant-garde, while the outdoor furniture is minimalist, but makes for a jaw-dropping combination.
We see another perspective now of this home rich with sea views, which leads us to appreciate this aspect as one of the best things about this house: the views of the Mediterranean Sea from the beautiful terrace. This terrace situated on the heights allows you to admire the contrast of sea and mountain, observing the blue and green.
The area creates an appreciation at the top part of the house (just above the stone wall). The furniture is simple and elegant featuring grey and white, while a somewhat colourful hippie background can be viewed too.
We now see our first sight of the interior, entering a room that is bright and beautiful. The living room is a complete blank canvas, where light pours in flooding everything and reflecting the dominant colour. The furnishings are simple, in typically Mediterranean natural materials with wooden table decorations, creating a rustic and minimalist atmosphere.
This is surely one of our favourite parts of the house – the kitchen. It is a large space, where the kitchen and dining room is combined to form a comfortable yet functional and attractive room. It is a very cosy room with warm tones, perfectly chosen to highlight key points in this modern minimalist room. The kitchen with this huge island seems functional, useful and practical.
The single bedroom is a bright space with minimalist elements and a simple brown carpet making the room come together quite well. The addition of the tapestry behind the headboard, brings a colourful element to a predominantly white space. And we certainly like the huge picturesque window, creating a direct access to the terrace, where you can relax watching the sea… a dream!
We end our tour today with a view of the bath that oozes Zen style, balance, peace, purity, cleanliness. All you have to do is sit back and enjoy a space like this. A white bathtub matches the rest of the house with a marble countertop in pale cream, stressing the small decoration details, that is selected with full taste and class in mind.