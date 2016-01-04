The Exceptional Home Overlooking Paradise

Ibiza is surely one of the pearls of the Mediterranean. A place of non-stop parties and great music. An island that hosts every kind of tourism event. From the quieter sunbathing attraction on the beautiful yet deserted cove, to enjoying a trip to every one of the many nightclubs, it is on this island where we find hundreds of luxury villas and spectacular houses, such as this one we are about to catch a glimpse of today.

This home is expertly designed by the architectural firm of Antonio Huerta, who has also settled in Ibiza. A splendid illuminated house, located on a hill with incredible sea views and an amazing swimming pool will leave you speechless! Be captivated by this magnificent designer home!