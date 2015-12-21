Sleep better in your ideal bedroom

Getting a good night sleep is essential to everybody’s well-being. Studies have shown that prolonged lack of sleep can lead to as severe conditions as temporary psychosis. Getting enough sleep is essential for your body to recover from the previous day’s stress and labour. It is also very beneficial to prepare you for the demands of the coming day.
You may not find it too difficult to actually fall asleep in the evening, but struggle to keep asleep during the night. You might find yourself tossing and turning during the night and struggling to keep asleep for the entire night. Today on homify we will go through some tips to help you get a good night’s rest!
It is well worth your while and money to invest in a good bed. An ergonomic bed and mattress of high quality will go far in ensuring a good night’s rest. Once you have the bed of your dreams, it will be just as important to maintain it. Replace your mattress every five to seven years, or if you feel springs or ridges beneath the surface when you lie down.
Using a suitable pillow can be just as important. You don’t want a pillow that’s too thin, as this will cause your head to tilt backwards and make you feel uncomfortable. If the pillow is too thick, on the other hand, or if you stack several pillows too high, your head will be propped at an angle, which can be similarly uncomfortable.
Pillows aren’t reserved for the head either. If you sleep on your side, place a pillow between your legs to support your hips and make the position more comfortable. If you sleep on your back, place the pillow under your legs for similar support.
A clean and clear room is one of the best things you can do to ensure a good night’s rest. Clutter will be stressful, if only subliminally. Therefore, take some time to de-clutter your bedroom and streamline it to its simplest necessities. A clean room creates an emotional atmosphere of a healthy and safe space instead of a neglected dumping ground.
Make sure to clean out dirty dishes, full waste baskets, remove cobwebs and dust. Not only will this make your space feel more cared after, it will also help in alleviating allergies which might disrupt regular sleep.
Lighting can have a big influence on your sleep habits and what kind of sleep you manage to get every night. Very bright light before your usual bedtime can play havoc on your body’s internal clock and make everything feel backwards. Light has always been a primary guideline for your body to regulate sleep and waking.
For this reason, it is imperative to reduce your light exposure an hour or two before bedtime. Make sure to switch off lights that you don’t need. Remove all sources of light in your bedroom before you go to sleep, this includes the light from windows and appliances. If there are still some sources of light which you cannot remove or cover, try sleeping with an eye mask.
It is also essential to avoid LED light or any light from the TV, tablets or phones a while before attempting sleep. This light keeps your mind awake although your body’s exhausted.
Make sure to streamline your room, as too many objects and cluttered spaces can distract you from getting to sleep and staying asleep. A clear room will allow for a clear mind and restful sleep.
It will also help to make your room more aesthetically pleasing for yourself. A beautiful room will calm you and make it easier for you to get some rest. Remove too many paintings and pictures from the wall, as this can become chaotic and distracting.
Invest in some good and comfortable bedding, but try and keep it simple as not to be too distracting either. Take a look at some great professionals where you can procure quality bedding.
Consistency is key in getting a good night’s sleep. Developing a steady routine before sleep each night will certainly help you in sleeping better in the evening. You can do various different things – whatever works for you, and as long as you try and do it each night. This will ready you for sleep and calm your body and mind.
Each person’s before-bed routine will be unique to their character and tastes, but a few tried and trusted things you can try include putting on ambient music, lighting several candles instead of harsh lights and extinguishing them progressively as you move towards bed, meditation, or breathing exercises.
Most of us don’t use our bedrooms for sleep only. Our bodies are used to doing all kinds of things in the bedroom like work, eating and watching TV. This creates a kinetic memory in our bodies and may complicate the transition to sleep each night. It is important for your mind to associate the bedroom with sleep only, or very relaxing activities at most.
Avoid stressful work and activities in the bedroom, including things that may be very exciting or energising, such as playing video games, exercising and speaking on the phone. It is probably ok to ready, cuddle with a partner, do a relaxing project, or write in journal. These are all activities that will calm your body and mind to get you in the right mood for sleep.
Well, that's how you can make your bedroom more conducive to good sleep. If, however, you're looking to make your bedroom more romantic, we have some advice for that, too.