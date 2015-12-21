Sleep better in your ideal bedroom

It is well worth your while and money to invest in a good bed. An ergonomic bed and mattress of high quality will go far in ensuring a good night’s rest. Once you have the bed of your dreams, it will be just as important to maintain it. Replace your mattress every five to seven years, or if you feel springs or ridges beneath the surface when you lie down.

Using a suitable pillow can be just as important. You don’t want a pillow that’s too thin, as this will cause your head to tilt backwards and make you feel uncomfortable. If the pillow is too thick, on the other hand, or if you stack several pillows too high, your head will be propped at an angle, which can be similarly uncomfortable.

Pillows aren’t reserved for the head either. If you sleep on your side, place a pillow between your legs to support your hips and make the position more comfortable. If you sleep on your back, place the pillow under your legs for similar support.