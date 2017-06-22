Landscaping: 7-steps to a perfect garden

You don't need to overhaul your garden to make it perfect, in fact, some simple steps could transform it to the exact place you need it to be.

Whether it’s the holiday season or smack bang in the middle of a work term, we all need a getaway to a different environment sooner or later. The beach, lake, forest or mountains are all prime choices to help us forget the hustle and bustle of the city. Unfortunately, a break is not always possible, and this is most often because of work or budgetary reasons. The good news, however, is that you can still treat your family to a restful and fun holiday – if you have a garden where you can get stylishly creative.

Imagine breaking away to a fantastic R&R spot every single weekend to recharge with the family, or catch up with the friends. This might drastically improve the work week! But don’t think that you need acres and acres of garden to transform it into a stylish resort-like facility.

Your dream garden is merely limited by your creativity. So, start planning. With our 7 tips below, you’ll be well on your way to a permanent holiday in your very own backyard!