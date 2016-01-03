A Jaw-Dropping Home Hidden in the Forest

The forest plays an important role in creating our imagination and emotions allowing for different sensations and experiences at various stages in development. As children, we can see the forest as a scary place, home to frightening and dangerous creatures. We can also view the forest as a place to have fun and enjoy trails, camping and to experience many adventures. As adults, the forest is an almost magical and incomprehensibly fascinating place.
The house we visit today is in Pinamar, about 350 kilometres south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and displays modern architecture standing among the tall pine trees in the forest. The design of Casa Marino has been excellently put together by ATV Architecture and features an expressive structure combining concrete, wood and glass, to create a contrast between the natural landscapes of the forest while seeking integration with the external environment, eliminating the limits of the internal spaces.
The presence of this magnificent building amid the stately eucalyptus and pine trees, suggests an attempt of fusion between the built environment and the natural environment. Casa Marino has simple and straight lines, which is defined by the supporting structure of exposed concrete.
The social area of this lovely home is situated on the ground floor and is open to the external environment, providing a direct relationship with the forest. The upper level houses the intimate parts of this home and is enclosed in glass plans, establishing a different relationship with the external landscape, one that is more visual and sensory
The material which Casa Marino is comprised of is an expression that is derived from the combination of contrasting materials such as exposed concrete, wood and glass, each of which performs an aesthetic function and creates a different yet complementary environment.
The exposed concrete defines the structure, its form as well as the spatiality of the building, while the wood sets the limits and the internal divisions, the glass is the defining of clear plans that allow visual contact with the outside natural landscape.
The living room space is also exposed to the same elements of concrete, wood and glass creating a strong expressive interior. The home prioritises textures and natural colours of these materials to enhance its aesthetic qualities and the contrasts between them. The living space is dominated by wooden surfaces seen in the inner walls and customised furniture.
The bookshelf in the living room is one of these pieces of furniture that features a built-in fireplace, providing warmth and sophistication to the environment, highlighting the spatial integration with the exterior. The wooden deck and the forest below seems to be an extension of the living room.
The kitchen, the dining room and the living room have been integrated in order to make it a more fluid, open plan, dynamic environment. This integration promotes social interaction and is a better use of light and natural ventilation.
This wooden kitchen stands out in the home for its functionality and creates a refined area of wood surfaces and customised furniture, a lower cabinets with countertops can also be used as an eating area. The dining room consists of a large rustic dining table as well as a set of solid wood chairs and three outstanding fixtures by Tom Dixon.
The folding wooden doors and furniture displays the attempted merger between the interior and exterior of this divine residence. The doors open fully, in full view of the exterior landscape, allowing nature and the natural environment to be displayed into the living room, creating a sense of continuity between the interior space and the forest.
The last part of this magnificent home which we are visiting today on homify is the amazing master bedroom, the pillar of exposed concrete is the focal point to the glazing plans, unveiling the natural surroundings and filling the space with natural sunlight.
The minimalist aesthetic seeks maximum expression through uncluttered and modern detail makes the exterior environment the focal point of this beautiful home. The balcony allows the user to become closer to nature and experiencing it more intensely, feeling the cool breeze and forest aromas. If you need some inspiration have a look at these stunning bedroom ideas!