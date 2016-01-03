A Jaw-Dropping Home Hidden in the Forest

The forest plays an important role in creating our imagination and emotions allowing for different sensations and experiences at various stages in development. As children, we can see the forest as a scary place, home to frightening and dangerous creatures. We can also view the forest as a place to have fun and enjoy trails, camping and to experience many adventures. As adults, the forest is an almost magical and incomprehensibly fascinating place.

The house we visit today is in Pinamar, about 350 kilometres south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and displays modern architecture standing among the tall pine trees in the forest. The design of Casa Marino has been excellently put together by ATV Architecture and features an expressive structure combining concrete, wood and glass, to create a contrast between the natural landscapes of the forest while seeking integration with the external environment, eliminating the limits of the internal spaces.