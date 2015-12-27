A Home Where the Party Never Ends

This December is the time to think big, picturing yourself in a home that is beyond your wildest dreams. Imagine living in a spot where you feel like you're on holiday all of the time.
Well, now you can!
This Ibiza style home, designed by Kabaz, architects based in the Netherlands, is the type of home that you want to live in no matter where in South Africa you live. You'll feel like you are on an island in tropical paradise no matter what season you're in and no matter which city it's positioned in.
Take inspiration from this style of architecture, where relaxation and easy, trendy living is the way to go. Every room exudes beauty and trend, as if you are living in your very own Ibiza land.
Follow us on a tour of this spectacular home, where you'll see what living Ibiza style truly looks like.
The first image of this
Fraaie villa Ibiza, which is Dutch for
beautiful villa in Ibiza shows the sheer volume of this incredible piece of architecture. A sprawling patio opens up onto a large, crystal clear swimming pool, where size is of no concern and comfort is key.
Lights are a key feature in this area, where lamps illuminate the entire patio area. This creates an incredible ambiance in the evening, as the lights reflect off of the water. The soft lights also make the patio area comfortable, romantic even, as people can relax and enjoy warm summer nights, incredible dinners and good conversation without feeling as though under a spotlight. This is a great tip for any patio area, allowing your guests to feel cozy and at ease.
The swimming pool is grand in size, reminiscent of a hotel swimming pool. This is a wonderful feature of luxury, enhancing the entire home and contributing to the island look and feel.
This section of the house shows that despite its opulence and luxurious features, the architects have tried to recreate a rustic, basic island living effect.
Very natural colours have been used here, including a grey floor and a wooden ceiling. Wooden furniture also features in this space as well as a pot plant. The designers have gone for quality over quantity, where the overall look and feel is very warm and beach-looking.
You'll notice that this space is also very open—you're meant to enjoy relaxing on the patio on a warm evening under the stars. This open space transitions into a bedroom via large doors, where even sleeping is meant to feel as if you are outside.
You'll also notice the beautiful lights here on the patio, which provide a gorgeous glow to the whole area.
Simple and elegant, this bedroom design includes some gorgeous silver, charcoal and grey colours. Some rich yellow cushions add a splash of colour to the room—a great tip for any bedroom space. Opt for neutral linen and then add some colourful cushions, which you can change each season, to add a bit of colour and decor to a room.
The most prominent feature of this room is the grey stone wall, which adds character and texture to the room. Something simple like this can change the whole look and feel of a space. Check out these other cool wall products and ideas.
You'll notice that the designers have gone for quite a minimalist look and feel in this room—there aren't elaborate pieces of furniture. If a room isn't very big, this is a great way to avoid clutter or making the room look even smaller than it is. A simple chair and bedside tables add functionality and trend to the space.
The bedroom transitions into a bathroom, which features a functional bright light so you can see what you're doing when you're applying make-up or shaving. The basin design is a modern masterpiece, designed to inspire you and I, who want a house just like this!
The bathroom also carries the neutral colours of grey and charcoal, where the entire look and feel is sophisticated and sleek.
One of the best design features of this home is how a ladder has been transformed into a towel rack. Simple, stylish and effective, a ladder has simply been propped up against the wall and used for something so practical. This is an easy and trendy trick for any bathroom, adding a sense of funky design to the space at the same time as being able to hang several towels up at once.
You can find gems like this ladder in your parents home! Read this article on: Cool Items You Can Find In Your Parents' house.
The size of the shower is the final touch when it comes to Island living, where afternoons after a morning on the beach are spent washing the sand off, while relaxing in a fantastic shower.
We've caught a glimpse of the pool earlier on, but this angle shows how truly luxurious it really is.
Umbrellas and deck chairs litter the area while a gorgeous sheltered sofa bed allows guests to read their books, enjoy afternoon cocktails or simply take in the views in comfort and style. This is a place for swimming, sunshine and fun.
You'll also notice that the designers have truly thought every detail through, where gorgeous blue and green towels have been placed on each deck chair and the sofa bed is covered in plump, inviting cushions. It feels like a hotel! This is because when you're living Ibiza-style, you want everything last thing to be taken care of. This is the time for pampering!
So imagine spending this December at a pool like this one, where it feels like you're a guest at a hotel. With a few touches here and there, you can, right in your very own home!
The kitchen and breakfast bar is an example of simple but luxurious style.
Light streams in through the doors, making this the most ideal room for breakfast. The morning light filters in, warming the space as you enjoy your favourite cereal. Simple, light wooden furniture is enhanced by a funky overhead light and an animal-skin rug. Island-style sculptures also decorate this space, adding to the Ibiza effect.
The trendy overhead light is made from branches of a tree, which really brings through the theme of being outside, on a beach, enjoying island living.
This Ibiza style home is a place that makes you feel relaxed just by looking at it. If you had to position this house in any neighbourhood in South Africa, you would feel as if you were living in paradise 24/7!