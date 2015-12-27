A Home Where the Party Never Ends

This December is the time to think big, picturing yourself in a home that is beyond your wildest dreams. Imagine living in a spot where you feel like you're on holiday all of the time.

Well, now you can!

This Ibiza style home, designed by Kabaz, architects based in the Netherlands, is the type of home that you want to live in no matter where in South Africa you live. You'll feel like you are on an island in tropical paradise no matter what season you're in and no matter which city it's positioned in.

Take inspiration from this style of architecture, where relaxation and easy, trendy living is the way to go. Every room exudes beauty and trend, as if you are living in your very own Ibiza land.

Follow us on a tour of this spectacular home, where you'll see what living Ibiza style truly looks like.