7 sensational wood burning stoves and barbecues for your home and garden

The definition of stove is any apparatus that produces heat and serves to heat and cook foo. So if we say is that wood stove will burn wood to produce heat for cooking purposes this can mean for any type of food. This includes cooking meat or pizzas in an obviously tasty manner.

The use of cooking meat on a fire dates back to a prehistoric era, however, we still cannot resist the delicious aroma when passing a small restaurant and smelling the wood burning. It's such a distinct smell, meaning that the food is full of flavour, whether meat, tortillas or tacos are on the menu.

In this Ideabook we take a look at the 7 reasons to have a wood stove or oven at home. Enjoy!