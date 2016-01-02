The Home That's in Love with Summer

Houses and construction methods have changed drastically over the centuries. From caves and tents to Roman temples and colonial houses, history certainly had fun evolving from one architectural method to the next.
Today, modern architecture sets a new paradigm in creating structures and designing a lifestyle for the residents. Different materials are added to create unique volumes, space is emphasised upon, and balance and harmony are sought out to create a visually pleasing structure for both owner and passer-by.
The creation we are eyeing here on homify 360° today comes to us from the creative minds of the Brazilian Moran & Anders architectural team. Understanding the modern concept fully, they present their volumes and facades to mimic harmoniously structured blocks. This is not in the same vein as building a Tetris creation, but purely to create aesthetically pleasing models that are also practical. Through their designs, we will see that straight lines can be just as expressive and stylish as curves.
Let’s discover this modern artwork.
Just like an artist plans where to position his elements on his canvas, the same way the architects planned out this striking facade. The combination of straight lines and edges gives adequate depth and motion to the facade, yet at the same time prevents it from being too high tech. It’s simple and classy.
This is a great example of how plain and straightforward lines can result in something stylish, without bringing curves or twists into the mix.
A cool beige concrete block stands proudly in different volumes, with two giant wooden coatings added to break the clean canvas and inject a sense of warmth. A warm welcome, indeed.
The straight lines of the front facade flow sturdily to the backyard, transforming the socialising area into an extraordinary space.
The grill area has been left wide open, yet is sufficiently covered in case those rainclouds decide to make an appearance during the pool party. And for those who are desperately in search of a cooling remedy from that Brazilian sun, the straight lines have magnificently laid out a rectangle-shaped swimming pool, full of crisp and inviting blueness.
The sound of a cascading waterfall can do wonders for the mind and senses. So, splash right in and take a cooling bath underneath that flowing wonder.
Combined with the vertical garden, the waterfall provides a stunning ambience of relaxation, a getaway into nature where all our worries and troubles can simply be washed away.
Certainly one of the more stylish (and fun) areas in this house!
A stunning blue swimming pool. Adequate space to roll out that towel and start soaking up the sun. What is missing? Certainly not some fresh plants and vegetation to inject a spot of nature into our pool party.
See how stunning the reds, purples and yellows contrast against the coolness of the blue water. In the same vein, the green palms stand out brilliantly against the light cream wall, making that tropical daydream all the more real.
A portion of tanned wooden deck completes the pool area, and rounds off this relaxation (and socialising) space stunningly.
Now it’s time to take a break from that scorching sun and head indoors – well, not all the way inside. This semi-exterior kitchen provides all the necessary luxuries to kick-start a superb meal, whether for the quiet family or multitude of noisy friends.
Beautiful brickwork dominates this grilling area, lending a touch of rustic to our pool party event. And just see how beautifully the bricks offset against the stainless steel of those appliances.
The modern barstools have been placed and are just waiting for the guests to arrive, while the sangria red pendant lights add a warm feel to the raucous laughter that is certainly enjoyed here.
After our quick tour, it is evident how magical the right combination of straight lines can be. Beautifully defining each environment with a certain elegance that makes us remember to KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid).
Returning now to the front facade for a last look, the straight lines have more emphasis now that we know what they’re capable of. They build much more than volumes – they exude a charm that comes from within, artistically expressing this well-designed creation.