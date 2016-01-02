The Home That's in Love with Summer

Houses and construction methods have changed drastically over the centuries. From caves and tents to Roman temples and colonial houses, history certainly had fun evolving from one architectural method to the next.

Today, modern architecture sets a new paradigm in creating structures and designing a lifestyle for the residents. Different materials are added to create unique volumes, space is emphasised upon, and balance and harmony are sought out to create a visually pleasing structure for both owner and passer-by.

The creation we are eyeing here on homify 360° today comes to us from the creative minds of the Brazilian Moran & Anders architectural team. Understanding the modern concept fully, they present their volumes and facades to mimic harmoniously structured blocks. This is not in the same vein as building a Tetris creation, but purely to create aesthetically pleasing models that are also practical. Through their designs, we will see that straight lines can be just as expressive and stylish as curves.

Let’s discover this modern artwork.