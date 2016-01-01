Shower designs worth singing about

A shower that is fully covered by glass shower doors has a particular charm. This creates an elegant, light and airy shower and usually belongs to modern spaces, where the priority is in order of light and simple lines.

In a case where there is a bath too, as seen in this image by Dream Architecture, it is well worth it to highlight the finishes and coatings of the walls and the floor; as well as the textures and forms that give warmth to the space volume, creating an enjoyable space with the presence of the glass door in the shower, which provides an elegant touch.

If you want to highlight the details of your bathroom, do not hesitate to include a clear glass door for your shower, it is the most elegant way to not saturate the space and allow each item in your designer bathroom look stunning.