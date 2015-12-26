A Modern Family Home in the Suburbs

Designed by Mexican architects, Romero De La Mora, simple has never been so stylish. Called Casa Eg, this home is, funnily enough, the colour of eggshell throughout. Beige and soft browns are utilised both in the interior and the exterior, creating a warm, earthy feeling from the inside out.

If you're looking for inspiration for a standard family home, which features modern finishes, homely rooms and trendy design then this is the place to come to. You won't see over the top architecture or fancy features but you'll find something beautiful and cozy.

Modern is the name of the game here, however, where less is more and more is modern. And here modern means minimalist, sleek and simple.

So follow us on a tour through Mexican architecture and let's get inspired for our own, beautiful and stylish family homes!