A Modern Family Home in the Suburbs

Designed by Mexican architects, Romero De La Mora, simple has never been so stylish. Called Casa Eg, this home is, funnily enough, the colour of eggshell throughout. Beige and soft browns are utilised both in the interior and the exterior, creating a warm, earthy feeling from the inside out.
If you're looking for inspiration for a standard family home, which features modern finishes, homely rooms and trendy design then this is the place to come to. You won't see over the top architecture or fancy features but you'll find something beautiful and cozy.
Modern is the name of the game here, however, where less is more and more is modern. And here modern means minimalist, sleek and simple.
So follow us on a tour through Mexican architecture and let's get inspired for our own, beautiful and stylish family homes!
Number 9 Casa Eg is a form of unpretentious and sophisticated design right from the get go.
The exterior shows a split level home where the lower level is used as a driveway, where cars can be parked. Stairs lead up to a wide and welcoming front door, giving a sneak peek into the home within. Large windows allow for the rooms to overlook the neighbourhood, but still maintain their privacy with the use of curtains and blinds. Curtains and blinds are a fantastic feature in a family home, allowing for natural light to flow into the house in the day with them open, but also for there to be privacy and a sense of warmth at night by pulling them closed.
You'll notice that the architects have gone for a very simple exterior with straight lines, that create a more modest look. This is fantastic for a family home—understated and elegant.
The kitchen cum dining room in Casa Eg is a wonderful example of modern interior design, where open plan meets space-consciousness.
Light wood allows for the theme of beige and light brown to continue from the exterior into this space in the interior, which is complemented by a modern, white dining room table and chairs, white counter tops and white walls. Sleek silver appliances and glass touches add to the look and feel of the room.
A skylight in the ceiling allows for natural light to spill into the kitchen and dining room, which creates a warm and comfortable space. In the day the skylight allows for bright light so that the chef can see exactly what he or she is cooking or cutting without having to turn on the artificial lights. It also means natural insulation in this room.
The designers have installed beautiful silver drop lights from the ceiling, which hang over the dining room table. This allows for soft light during an evening meal, creating ambiance. Lights in the ceiling allow the kitchen to be illuminated when need be, but these lights can also be dimmed when need be.
This angle shows how the kitchen and dining room opens up onto a living room, where beige is still the key colour in the design of the home.
Comfort hasn't been compromised for style here, however where a large L-shaped cushy sofa separates the two rooms from each other, while still providing a fantastic place for the family to curl up for the Sunday night movie. The designers have also brought an element of light blue into the room, adding a bit of a colour without it being to bold or aggressive.
Fresh flowers and pot plants add greenery to this area of the house, which is a wonderful way to decorate. Not only is it beautiful and refreshing, but it creates a healthy, green space right in your home. If you like this look and feel, visit your nearest nursery and find out what plants or flowers they have in stock that are suitable for the interior of a home. Otherwise a gorgeous bouquet of flowers goes a long way!
The scullery , which leads off from the main kitchen is the ultimate feature in a family home.
Sculleries hide all of the dirty dishes, the empty glasses and the drying plates from your guests, allowing you to entertain in the main kitchen without anyone knowing what a disaster your kitchen really is!
Because let's face it, with two full-time jobs between you, kids and a social life, it's difficult to be on top of the cleaning and the cooking too. The best part is that you can also get away with serving lasagna straight out of the box by decanting it into your own dish in the scullery, without anyone every knowing.
You'll notice in this scullery how the designers have worked to create a very neat and tidy space, with gorgeous wicker baskets under the counters that allow all sorts of items to be stored including Tupperware and cleaning products. This is a great tip!
The bathroom in Casa Eg also continues this theme of beige and browns, where the walls, floors and counter tops carry this colour. This creates a very warm tone in the bathroom, offset by the sleek white basin, toilet and bathtub.
The designers have included a beautiful piece of wall art to the space, which adds a very whimsical, earthy feeling to it.
You'll also notice that minimalism is key here where there are no personal items such as toothpaste and perfume on the counter tops. Drawers and cupboards beneath the basin provide storage space for these items so that the bathroom is neat and tidy at all times. This is a great plus, especially in a family home where the kids have bath toys and colourful shampoos and bubble baths. Smart storage is the best storage!
This angle shows how the architects have allowed big, glass windows to open the house onto the back garden—a wonderful feature in a family home. If Mom is having a nap or dad is working at the dining room table, they still have full view of the kids playing in the garden.
This big, green space outside of the house is also incredibly important for this home, not only allowing for the kids to play in the fresh air but for the parents to enjoy lazy afternoons hosting braai's or entertaining in the garden.
The gorgeous simplicity of the architecture is also illuminated here, where the large glass windows reveal a modern masterpiece, framed by the exterior of the house. This is a home that you want to live in, no matter how big or small your family is because it is functional and family-friendly, without compromising on style or sophistication.
This is a design that could inspire anyone with a family: modern and magical.