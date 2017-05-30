Your browser is out-of-date.

9 smart bedroom storage ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS
Bedroom storage doesn't need to be bulky and over the top, and this homify feature will look at the 9 basic and contemporary storage ideas that are sure to leave your bedroom comfortable, organised and uncluttered. Let's take a look at some of the amazing features for inspiration.

1. Clever kids room

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Whether you have more than one kid, or your little one loves sleep overs, a double bunk is always a fantastic idea. This one incorporates more than enough storage in all the nooks and crannies, perfect for a busy household.

2. Hook it up

Hello & Goodbye, John Nouanesing
John Nouanesing

Hello & Goodbye

John Nouanesing
John Nouanesing
John Nouanesing

Hang your favourite clothing items on these minimalist hooks and your outfit will be crease free and ready to wear.

3. Moveable

Aluneed, Studio Moritz von Helldorff
Studio Moritz von Helldorff

Studio Moritz von Helldorff
Studio Moritz von Helldorff
Studio Moritz von Helldorff

How about some moveable storage for your studio apartment? A great option for that man-cave too.

4. Under the bed

Minimal Project, DA-Design
DA-Design

DA-Design
DA-Design
DA-Design

Utilise that unused area beneath the bed for everything from shoes to winter bed linens and extra pillows.

5. Closet deal

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

A sleek and simple built-in cupboard will ensure that your bedroom remains completely clutter-free.

6. Slide out

Grey-Beige Zebrano walk-in wardrobe with gold frame sliding doors, Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd

Grey-Beige Zebrano walk-in wardrobe with gold frame sliding doors

Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd

If you like the idea of storing more items in a compact space, then a slide out rail for those trousers is probably an essential too.

7. Shoe story

Bespoke shoe unit, Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

Bespoke shoe unit

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

We all love the idea of a shoe rack, so why not build yours inside the cupboard? There will be no excuses for the mess of shoes on the floor anymore.

8. More than one

Лавандовые мечты, Дизайн-студия Екатерины Поповой
Дизайн-студия Екатерины Поповой

Дизайн-студия Екатерины Поповой
Дизайн-студия Екатерины Поповой
Дизайн-студия Екатерины Поповой

Separate shirts from trousers and skirts with a few rails inside the closet.

9. Smart TV

ÖZEL KONUT - AHMET NURİ ÇİMEN SİTESİ ANTALYA, DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.

DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.
DE MERKA MİMARLIK MÜH.MİM.DAN.HİZ.İNŞ.SAN.TİC.LTD.ŞTİ.

Hide your smart TV inside the foot of the bed and ensure that your room is a contemporary, tidy and relaxing space to be, whether you want to watch your favourite show or catch up on some sleep. Have a look at these 11 wooden bed ideas you'll love

A Johannesburg house from start to finish
Which bedroom storage idea suits your home?

