9 smart bedroom storage ideas

Bedroom storage doesn't need to be bulky and over the top, and this homify feature will look at the 9 basic and contemporary storage ideas that are sure to leave your bedroom comfortable, organised and uncluttered. Let's take a look at some of the amazing features for inspiration.
Whether you have more than one kid, or your little one loves sleep overs, a double bunk is always a fantastic idea. This one incorporates more than enough storage in all the nooks and crannies, perfect for a busy household.
Hang your favourite clothing items on these minimalist hooks and your outfit will be crease free and ready to wear.
How about some moveable storage for your studio apartment? A great option for that man-cave too.
Utilise that unused area beneath the bed for everything from shoes to winter bed linens and extra pillows.
A sleek and simple built-in cupboard will ensure that your bedroom remains completely clutter-free.
If you like the idea of storing more items in a compact space, then a slide out rail for those trousers is probably an essential too.
We all love the idea of a shoe rack, so why not build yours inside the cupboard? There will be no excuses for the mess of shoes on the floor anymore.
Separate shirts from trousers and skirts with a few rails inside the closet.
Hide your smart TV inside the foot of the bed and ensure that your room is a contemporary, tidy and relaxing space to be, whether you want to watch your favourite show or catch up on some sleep. Have a look at these 11 wooden bed ideas you'll love