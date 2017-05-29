Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ways to make your bedroom perfect for you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Think of your bedroom as the perfect escape. Consider peace, harmony and tranquility in the form of neutral colours, textured materials and even classic design and these 13 amazing bedroom ideas are sure to amaze you with their stunning attention to detail and simple features. So let's begin with this inspirational design.

1. Wooden element

townhouse in scandinavian style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Lighter colour wood is an awesome way to introduce modernity and contemporary design into the bedroom and when paired with shades of grey and brilliant illumination… the style is absolutely fantastic.

2. Shabby chic

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
Convert that unused attic into the lovely master suite you've always wanted or simply create a flatlet that can be rented out for extra income. Think Air BnB!

3. Chandelier

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Why not include a gorgeous chandelier into your bedroom decor for an even more vibrant design?

4. Views

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
Admire the sunset from the comfort of your home.

5. Wallpaper

Grey-scale Luxury Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Decorate the walls of your bedroom with some wonderful wallpaper.

6. Spacious

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
A spacious bedroom is the perfect opportunity for a simple, hotel inspired atmosphere.

7. Natural fresh air

House Swart (Cameron Court Unit 1), Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern style bedroom
Opt for a fresh air loving environment and always be comfortable, during any time of the day.

8. Fireplace

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Modern style bedroom
Include a fireplace into the bedroom for that always cosy and comfy interior.

9. Luxurious

Main bedroom Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Or add a luxurious element with a wall to wall headboard.

10. Simplicity of all-white

Main Bedroom Tru Interiors Modern style bedroom
Consider some elegant all-white decor for a bedroom that exudes classic charm and exceptional quality.

11. Monochrome

Extentions and Renovations, DG Construction DG Construction Modern style bedroom
Monochrome magnificence is another excellent idea for a sleek and sophisticated decor.

12. Mirrors and cupboards

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
Mirrors and cupboards are two must-have features in the bedroom, especially for the modern homeowner that needs to optimise storage.

13. Dressing room

House Swaziland, Principia Design Principia Design Modern style bedroom
Our final bedroom showcases a dressing room that will definitely keep a handle on all your clothing, accessories and shoes. How about Trending now: 13 South African bedroom designs?

Landscaping: 12 ways to build a pathway
Which of these bedroom ideas do you prefer?

