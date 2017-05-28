No built in wardrobe? Here's what you can do

A built-in wardrobe may be the solution to all your storage woes, but if that's not possible then you may have to think about alternatives to your clothing storage, especially in the bedroom. In this homify feature, we look at 6 easy ideas that can quickly be incorporated into your home, regardless of space. So whether it's a full-on dressing room you require, or some extra hidden storage for a tidier interior, our team have your covered!
The space beneath a bed is often forgotten, so consider placing yours higher and creating ample storage for anything from shoes to those winter sheets.
Include some luxurious floor sweeping curtains into your bedroom and create your own nifty dressing room with a funky eclectic appeal.
So you live in a studio or one bedroom apartment and you need space for everything from your home office to your book collection, well this is a fantastic alternative to decor. It can also be a creative design and layout choice for your teen, so they never have an excuse to not study again.
Opt for a simple wooden chest of drawers to keep your belonging neat, tidy and out of sight. Repurpose one from your grandma's house for a vintage decor element, or choose something sleek and modern for a sophisticated home.
Now how about a minimalist storage option that will take up less space in the bedroom?
Unused and underutilised attic? Place some custom made storage units here and it will quickly be a lot more usable than before. Think of it as the perfect dressing room to store everything from those winter coats and evening dresses to those shoes you only wear on special occasions. Have a look at Woodworking: 15 wardrobes you can easily build in one weekend for more inspiration.