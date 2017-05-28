No built in wardrobe? Here's what you can do

A built-in wardrobe may be the solution to all your storage woes, but if that's not possible then you may have to think about alternatives to your clothing storage, especially in the bedroom. In this homify feature, we look at 6 easy ideas that can quickly be incorporated into your home, regardless of space. So whether it's a full-on dressing room you require, or some extra hidden storage for a tidier interior, our team have your covered!