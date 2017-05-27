Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ideas to renovate the front of your house

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa ENSO, Enso Arquitectos Enso Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete White
A facade that stands out on the street is perfect for a homeowners that adores modernity and sleek design. In this homify feature, we look at 8 awesome and attractive houses that are sure to make a statement from all angles. Let's be inspired to create something just as eye-catching. Whether the architecture is modern or rustic, an awesome house with fantastic detail is just what your family needs.

1. Innovative design

FACHADA INGRESO VIVIENDA FAMILIAR, OFICINA arquitectura&diseño OFICINA arquitectura&diseño Modern houses Concrete
OFICINA arquitectura&amp;diseño
OFICINA arquitectura&diseño

Our first house has a less is more approach to design, with concrete, brick and steel making up the detail.

2. Safe and secure

homify Minimalist house
homify
homify

Aside from the structural integrity of your boundary walls, the materials used for your doors and gates needs to be just as sturdy. Wrought iron is a beautiful choice that is durable and long lasting.

3. Modern trends

Casa Astoria, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern houses
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

Cubed shapes, straight and clean lines and simplicity is the key to modern architecture, so bear that in mind when planning your renovation.

4. Lovely and minimal

Casa CCQ 538, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

Here is another example of simplicity in home design. A neutral colour palette, gorgeous illumination and pretty plant completes this facade with a pop of colour.

5. Contrast

Can SeV, Taller A3 SC Taller A3 SC Modern houses Stone Yellow
Taller A3 SC
Taller A3 SC

Incorporate contrasting materials in your facade for incredible results. Just look at how well this painted concreted wall, wooden door works together for an upgrade on an old-fashioned deign.

6. Lighting

Casa ENSO, Enso Arquitectos Enso Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete White
Enso Arquitectos
Enso Arquitectos

Brilliant lighting is another vital facet of decor, especially to guide your guests in the dark, while large windows enhance natural light throughout the day.

7. Character

Diseño de fachada de vivienda pareada, om-a arquitectura y diseño om-a arquitectura y diseño Minimalist house
om-a arquitectura y diseño
om-a arquitectura y diseño

A home also requires some charming character that represents the family, so whether it's ultra-sophisticated or a little quirky, the character of the house should be apparent.

8. Tropical element

homify Country style house
homify
homify

If you've always wanted to live on a remote tropical island, then why not create your own getaway of peace and serenity in the confines of your living space. High walls, palm trees and rustic detail are the perfect features for a fascinating and comfortable house. Have a look at these 9 home entrances with ideas to copy

DIY: How to build your own closet/wardrobe
Which house would determine your facade revamp?

