8 ideas to renovate the front of your house

A facade that stands out on the street is perfect for a homeowners that adores modernity and sleek design. In this homify feature, we look at 8 awesome and attractive houses that are sure to make a statement from all angles. Let's be inspired to create something just as eye-catching. Whether the architecture is modern or rustic, an awesome house with fantastic detail is just what your family needs.
Our first house has a less is more approach to design, with concrete, brick and steel making up the detail.
Aside from the structural integrity of your boundary walls, the materials used for your doors and gates needs to be just as sturdy. Wrought iron is a beautiful choice that is durable and long lasting.
Cubed shapes, straight and clean lines and simplicity is the key to modern architecture, so bear that in mind when planning your renovation.
Here is another example of simplicity in home design. A neutral colour palette, gorgeous illumination and pretty plant completes this facade with a pop of colour.
Incorporate contrasting materials in your facade for incredible results. Just look at how well this painted concreted wall, wooden door works together for an upgrade on an old-fashioned deign.
Brilliant lighting is another vital facet of decor, especially to guide your guests in the dark, while large windows enhance natural light throughout the day.
A home also requires some charming character that represents the family, so whether it's ultra-sophisticated or a little quirky, the character of the house should be apparent.
If you've always wanted to live on a remote tropical island, then why not create your own getaway of peace and serenity in the confines of your living space. High walls, palm trees and rustic detail are the perfect features for a fascinating and comfortable house. Have a look at these 9 home entrances with ideas to copy