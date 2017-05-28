So how do you achieve a kitchen that is as functional as it is savvy?
Aristotle once said,
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
This is exactly true for design and decor, but what people often forget is that it is the parts that make up the whole. Every factor, feature and element determines the overall look and feel.
Today at homify, we are going to explore 11 affordable kitchen items that will change your life. You won't believe how easy and simple a stunning kitchen can be.
Shall we take a look?
A kitchen island is one of the most functional items that you can have in the cooking space, yet it is truly affordable. With the right materials, you can install this essential element on a shoestring.
Ceramic tiles are a very affordable way to introduce personality and charm into the cooking space. Here we can see how patterns and colours feature throughout this kitchen thanks to the ceramic tiles. You can change the entire environment with these functional materials. What's more is that they are easy to clean and very cost-effective.
Illuminate the details of your kitchen design and create a wonderful ambiance by making sure that your kitchen lighting is up to scratch. You want the lighting to be adequate, especially in the evening, so that you can see what you are cooking. Yet you want this environment to be warm and friendly, which means you don't want the lighting to be too stark.
Think about how much time you spend in this kitchen. While you cook a feast, don't you want family and friends to gather around, sharing stories and offering advice?
Install stools in your kitchen so that you can create a casual and social environment that becomes the heart and soul of the home. Choose wood for a simple and budget-friendly option.
Black and white are contrasting colours, which can create a winning combination. It's also not expensive if you go with this option from the get go!
Black and white makes for a timeless and classic design that will look elegant and sophisticated for years to come.
Kitchen storage is a wonderful way to create order in a space that is used on a daily basis. Invest in deep drawers, cabinets and shelves, where cutlery, crockery and utensils can be stored neatly out of sight.
Speaking of storage, make the most of vertical space by installing simple shelves or hangers on the wall. You can do this on your own too! Hang up simple planks of wood or hanging devices, like we see in this image, and you can use pots, pans, cutlery and crockery to add charm and personality to the environment. What's more is that it will cost next to nothing!
We've spoken about how effective storage space is in the kitchen and here we can see just how savvy it can be! Make the most of the height available, using every nook and cranny to your advantage.
Inject some personality into the kitchen by painting one of the walls black and using it as a chalkboard.
Here we can see how functional this design option is, allowing for recipes, quotes and shopping lists to be put up by the entire family!
Your kitchen can be completely transformed by adding plants or flowers to the environment. If you really want to create a functional space, create a herb garden. This means when you are cooking, you can simply pick herbs and spices and use it in your dishes.
A splash of greenery also connects your home to the outdoors, making for a natural beautiful space.
You won't believe how effective your kitchen can be with the right tools—like this one! This knife organiser will keep your drawer very neat and tidy. It will also make sure you don't cut yourself while you are looking for the perfect knife!
