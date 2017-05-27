​A Cape Town apartment gets a stylish new look

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes us to Cape Town, where interior design firm Before & After Decor show us how fitting their company name is, for they tackled a full-on apartment renovation that included styling up everything from floor to ceiling.

The brief from the client? A calm space with just a pop of colour to make their 2-bedroom abode a friendly, inviting and, most important of all, stylish space to call ‘home’.

Let’s see how this was achieved…