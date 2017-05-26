5 spectacular living rooms with ideas to copy

If the kitchen is the heart of the home, then the living room is probably the face because it's the room that is most frequented. Special attention needs to be paid to your furniture, colour scheme, illumination and even accessories to create a space that is chic, classy and cosy. These 5 fantastic living rooms are sure to inspire you with creativity and charm and they're so easy to recreate too.
Vibrant colours and attractive shades are a great way to incorporate a funky and dynamic environment into your living room. This fascinating idea showcases everything from a gorgeous painting against the wall to some eye-catching illumination for the full package of desirable design.
A home can never have enough storage, when planning a living room with a TV, it's vital to also think about where to include your appliances and accessories for an uncluttered and tidy design.
The wooden detail behind the modern TV is a great choice for a textured detail, while the elegant armchairs add cosiness and timeless warmth to the space. The entire room has a fantastic and vintage ambiance.
Incorporate some amazing country style into your living room for a rustic design that is beautiful from all angles. Darker hues, natural materials such as wood, leather and stone are a great place to begin. Or repurpose the furniture from grandma's house and save a few bucks too.
It's just wonderful what some gorgeous greenery can do to the interior of a home, it's fresh and revitalising and creates a harmonious environment indoors. Plants are the perfect alternative if your garden area is limited. If you're in need of more decor and design inspiration, then have a look at: 11 pictures of living rooms to inspire you!