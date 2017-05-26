Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 spectacular living rooms with ideas to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartamento Santo André, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern living room Wood Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

If the kitchen is the heart of the home, then the living room is probably the face because it's the room that is most frequented. Special attention needs to be paid to your furniture, colour scheme, illumination and even accessories to create a space that is chic, classy and cosy. These 5 fantastic living rooms are sure to inspire you with creativity and charm and they're so easy to recreate too.

1. Colourful fun

São Caetano 53, Casa 27 Arquitetura e Interiores Casa 27 Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Casa 27 Arquitetura e Interiores

Casa 27 Arquitetura e Interiores
Casa 27 Arquitetura e Interiores
Casa 27 Arquitetura e Interiores

Vibrant colours and attractive shades are a great way to incorporate a funky and dynamic environment into your living room. This fascinating idea showcases everything from a gorgeous painting against the wall to some eye-catching illumination for the full package of desirable design.

2. Extra storage

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A home can never have enough storage, when planning a living room with a TV, it's vital to also think about where to include your appliances and accessories for an uncluttered and tidy design.

3. It's the detail

Apartamento Santo André, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern living room Wood Multicolored
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

The wooden detail behind the modern TV is a great choice for a textured detail, while the elegant armchairs add cosiness and timeless warmth to the space. The entire room has a fantastic and vintage ambiance.

4. Rustic

CASA DA FAZENDA, Mariana Chalhoub Mariana Chalhoub Living room
Mariana Chalhoub

Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub
Mariana Chalhoub

Incorporate some amazing country style into your living room for a rustic design that is beautiful from all angles. Darker hues, natural materials such as wood, leather and stone are a great place to begin. Or repurpose the furniture from grandma's house and save a few bucks too.

5. The green effect

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's just wonderful what some gorgeous greenery can do to the interior of a home, it's fresh and revitalising and creates a harmonious environment indoors. Plants are the perfect alternative if your garden area is limited. If you're in need of more decor and design inspiration, then have a look at: 11 pictures of living rooms to inspire you!

​‘n Klein huis vir ‘n moderne familie
Which of these living rooms do you love most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks