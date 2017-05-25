Your browser is out-of-date.

How to decorate your house according to your star sign

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern living room
So you know that the characteristics of your star sign seems to match your personality to a tee, but that doesn't mean your home should look like it belongs to someone else. These awesome tips and tricks will guide you into creating a wholesome living room decor that fits your persona perfectly, and we cannot wait to see what inspirational zodiac features are may be incorporated into your home architecture.

Sagittarius

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Living room Tiles White
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

The Sagittarius adores all things social, whether it be entertaining family and friends every weekend or just a few close loved ones, this layout is spacious and comfortable.

Scorpio

ORIENT EXPRESS, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Living room
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Scorpio often has an air of mystery around them, neutral shades in darker hues are therefore the essential accompaniment for their interior decor.

Capricorns

Open plan space Markham Stagers Modern living room Bricks White
Markham Stagers

Open plan space

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

Earth elements and solid colours are great for Capricorns, allowing them to feel safe and secure at home.

Aquarius

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

The daring and quirky Aquarius is accustomed to the rebel life, which is why a burst of contrasting colour and patterns will get them going.

Libra

HOUSE OF PLEASURES, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Modern living room
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Harmonious decor and natural lighting is just the fascinating decor that you need to keep the scales balanced.

Aries

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern living room Wood Grey
BURO ARQUITECTURA

BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA

Aries is known for their passion, which is why warmer tones of red and orange are a brilliant design feature.

Taurus

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Taurus loved being surrounded by the cosiness and comfort of their homes, which is why this homely living room is so sober and stunning.

Gemini

Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room Multicolored
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Geminis can have two very different personas, this means that both facets needs to be represented in the home decor.

Cancer

Reetdachhaus in List auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Living room
Immofoto-Sylt

Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

This living room is luxurious and elegant, an amazing option for Cancer. The zodiac sign enjoys opulence, which is exactly what this design aspires and includes.

Pisces

'Rehbailitacion edificio en Gracia', lluiscorbellajordi lluiscorbellajordi Modern living room
lluiscorbellajordi

lluiscorbellajordi
lluiscorbellajordi
lluiscorbellajordi

A water sign that is a lot more emotional than the rest, the layout and decor needs to be subtle and sleek.

Leo

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Often proud and loud, the Leo enjoys bright and eye-catching flair. 

Virgo

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

As a perfectionist, everything has a specific place and this modern minimalist decor ensures a clean and contemporary layout, an essential for maintaining order. Have a look at these Living room decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions

DIY: creative uses for used wine corks
Does the decor for your star sign match your taste?

