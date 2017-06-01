DIY: Your guide to composting at home

Composting is one of the most important steps to a no-waste, eco friendly lifestyle.

Compost is a very beneficial material that not only offers a nutrient-rich solution for the growth of in- and outdoor plants, but also provides an easy option for sustainably getting rid of organic waste. Many might think that composting is reserved for farms or big industries but this is simply not the case. Anyone can easily produce compost from their own home’s consumption and then also use this to grow food for their own consumption! It is the ideal example of the circle of life.

The benefits do not end there, though. Making your own compost is free! In fact, you will even be saving money doing it since you will not have to buy fertilisers or plant food. You might even save a bit on waste removal. Then, of course, who doesn't want to decrease their carbon footprint and live a more eco-friendly life? It really is a win-win situation for yourself and the environment.

Today on homify we are going to take you through the DIY compost-making process to help you help yourself and the planet. Let’s take a look!