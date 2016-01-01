​The Home with Splendid Colonial Presence

From Arkansas to Zurich, homify 360° brings you the best and most noteworthy architectural discoveries in a multitude of styles and sizes. Our latest discovery takes us to Pilar in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It is here where we are about to meet up with a colonial-style house that has a decidedly stately presence.

Parrado Architects take the credit for this creation of simple and elegant lines that is certainly impressive, regardless from which angle you choose to view it.

Colonial-style architecture certainly has an interesting back story. In Latin America, the style peaked in the sixteenth century due to the development of the first cities in the Spanish and Portuguese colonies. The characteristics of the colonial style was born from the design brought by the settlers and the new style found in the region. The input of labour, materials, techniques and local artists resulted in the creation of a brand new style, still regarded as quite popular today.