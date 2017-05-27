DIY: Smart ways to organise your shoes

We all know how hard it is to organise our shoes, nomatter what system we bring in, there's always a problem. Well—we've got some solutions for all you DIY lovers.

Shoes are the one thing that women have a particular fascination with, buying them in all styles, colours and sizes. We can never have enough of them, even when we no longer have space for them in our houses, which can become a major issue. We don't want our bedrooms to become storage areas for our shoes, simply because there is not enough space for them, nor do we want our beloved shoes to be piled on top of each other in a cupboard, becoming worn and torn.

Shoes deserve to live in a place where they look fabulous, clean and tidy and a place where they will be preserved. We want to be able to see our shoes every day, including how many we have, so that every day we can choose a new pair to put on.

In this article we have 6 great ideas to make sure our shoes have their own very special place in the house .

Let's go!