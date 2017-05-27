DIY: Smart ways to organise your shoes

We all know how hard it is to organise our shoes, nomatter what system we bring in, there's always a problem. Well—we've got some solutions for all you DIY lovers.
Shoes are the one thing that women have a particular fascination with, buying them in all styles, colours and sizes. We can never have enough of them, even when we no longer have space for them in our houses, which can become a major issue. We don't want our bedrooms to become storage areas for our shoes, simply because there is not enough space for them, nor do we want our beloved shoes to be piled on top of each other in a cupboard, becoming worn and torn.
Shoes deserve to live in a place where they look fabulous, clean and tidy and a place where they will be preserved. We want to be able to see our shoes every day, including how many we have, so that every day we can choose a new pair to put on.
In this article we have 6 great ideas to make sure our shoes have their own very special place in the house .
Let's go!
It is common that when you get into the bedroom, you take off our shoes and kick them under the bed, resulting in a cave where they live. Eventually every single pair will live under there! This is not the best way to treat your shoes and this is no way to maintain order in your room .
If there is no space in the closet, you can use multi-functional furniture to achieve the best possible results. Beds with drawers are a great help, allowing us to maintain a clean and tidy bedroom as we see here in this gorgeously designed room by ECUS. These are drawers specifically designed to store our shoes.
The way that these drawers fold in allow us to place each pair of shoes into the storage space neatly, while the design of the bed remains modern and tasteful.
If you like the all-white look and feel of this room, get clued up on why: All White Is Better Than All Right!
The walls in our rooms are practical and perfect for decorating with just about anything. Place a shoe rack on the wall in your bedroom or dressing room and you'll create something original and funky, because your shoes themselves will become decorative pieces that enhance the design of the space.
You can see how beautifully this works in this design by Alegroo Interior Design.
Use white for the rack to maintain a certain neutrality in this space, where the shoes becomes the focal point of the room.
The closet is the most common and easiest places to maintain order and store shoes, hiding them from view. For example this is a very special design, becoming a small dressing room that is exclusively for our feet.
Home Schlafen designed this spectacular closet, where we have shelves, built-in lights and pegs to hang some boots. Simply sensational, this is a space of luxury and fashion.
These days dressing rooms often do not have too much space, with more and more clothes piling up each day. We know of some ingenious solutions, however, that allow us to make the most of the design despite its size.
Now, if you're lucky enough to have a dressing room, a good place to put your shoes so that they have a neat space, is to place them under a table, making the most of your dressing room furniture.
There are many different types of furniture in a dressing room, some even have drawers for accessories, which may be the focus of the space. By placing your shoes underneath the table, they will be out of sight and will keep the room looking clean and tidy, as seen here in this design by DZ Decoration.
It is common to have a place in the hall of the house where personal items used daily such as sweaters, jackets and of course shoes are placed. This is also where your comfortable slippers live so that you can change into them when you get home, swapping them for the shoes that you were wearing outside.
To maintain order in this area and also give the room a special decorative touch with textures and natural colours, you can put nice wicker baskets into the hall that will help the area to stay clean. It also makes the area look beautifully decorated, as seen here by Ekaterina Donde Design.
Boxes are features that help us to maintain order in several areas of the house and shoes are no exception.
But by turning this concept around and instead utilising all of the boxes that your shoes come in, you can create the most sensational and functional storage unit on your wall. Whether you choose to paint the boxes so that they all maintain one colour or you choose to leave them as is, this is a great solution for organising shoes.
Aledoconcept opts for more sombre colours of black and grey to keep the closet looking tidy, clean and uniform. A good tip is to leave a small hole in each box to see which pair is inside so you don't have to open each box to find the shoes you are looking for each time.