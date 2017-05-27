20 beautiful and modern wooden kitchens

Kitchens are spaces that represent the tastes and needs of each owner. The space, style, trends and functionality need to be adapted to the owner's needs.

One of the materials that can be found in almost any kitchen is wood! It is excellent quality and gives texture and tone to the environment. It is also suits any style, especially modern designs!

Whether its for the furniture, the cabinets, the floors or the ceiling beams, wood can become the main material for this part of the home.

To prove it you, we've put together 20 spectacular wooden kitchens. Keep a special eye out for number 10!