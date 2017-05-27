Your browser is out-of-date.

20 beautiful and modern wooden kitchens

Leigh Leigh
Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
Kitchens are spaces that represent the tastes and needs of each owner. The space, style, trends and functionality need to be adapted to the owner's needs. 

One of the materials that can be found in almost any kitchen is wood! It is excellent quality and gives texture and tone to the environment. It is also suits any style, especially modern designs!

Whether its for the furniture, the cabinets, the floors or the ceiling beams, wood can become the main material for this part of the home.

To prove it you, we've put together 20 spectacular wooden kitchens. Keep a special eye out for number 10!

1. Wood everywhere

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

In this kitchen, wooden panels have been used across the ceiling and for the cabinets and cupboards. It generates a very warm atmosphere without overwhelming it.

2. Modernised rustic style

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
shu建築設計事務所

Although the furniture in this kitchen is simple, a rustic style seeps in. This is a wonderful combination of styles.

3. Light wood

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

For the more traditional, light wood can be used to introduce a more conservative look and feel. Simple can be the most effective.

4. Ideal for a kitchen island design

COCINAS EN NOGAL, Kuche Haus Kuche Haus Modern kitchen
Kuche Haus

Thanks to its beauty and resistance, wood is a material that steals the show. If you have a kitchen island, even better!

5. Light wood for light stoves

homify Kitchen Wood White
homify

The light wood brightens and gives a sophisticated look and feel to this environment. If your kitchen is small, use light wood with white tones.

6. Modern and striking

Casa Palmeral, FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. Modern kitchen Wood
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.

Spectacular!

What makes this kitchen so impressive is how the wooden tones work in harmony with the white finishes. Once again we can see how well these colours work together.

7. Natural

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Combined with black, this is a very masculine and elegant design.

8. Dark and deep

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Changing the colour and texture of the wood is easy and it can change the whole style of the kitchen! Combine dark wood with white finishes for a stark contrast.

9. Perfect for furniture

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
GarDu Arquitectos

Wood is also a wonderful material for kitchen furniture, creating a charming environment.

10. With character

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

This is a different and unusual environment where industrial style works with wooden finishes. You can really create a personalised cooking area!

11. Beams and columns: wood as a structure

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

Sometimes exposed structures are a hindrance, but if they are designed correctly they can enhance the entire space. Don't you love these wooden ceiling beams?

12. For the dining room

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern kitchen
ze|arquitectura

A dining room made with wood is a wonderful addition to a kitchen, highlighting the beauty and warmth of the space.

13. Bright and beautiful

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

This modern kitchen features laminate floors with marbled wooden cabinets and counters, mixing texture and tone.

14. With key elements

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

This breakfast bar introduces wooden into the environment, adding to the eclectic style of the kitchen. Don't you love the funky wooden seats?

15. Modern and vintage

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

Wood can be used with ceramic tiles to create a balance between vintage and modern, like we see here.

16. White and shiny

k o l o r w e w n ę t r z u, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Kitchen
DK architektura wnętrz

The white tones in this kitchen represent purity, freshness and luminosity. It also makes the kitchen seem that much more spacious.

17. Natural looking

homify Modern kitchen Wood
homify

Natural streaks and variations in the wood will give this space a very organic and unique look and feel. You can also opt for laminates or cheaper coatings, which mimic the attractiveness of wood.

18. Stylish storage

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Kitchen
Artichok Design

Use wood for shelves or cupboards on the wall. It is easy to customize and can make for a very warm and modern space.

19. Continuous walls

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Modern kitchen
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

Continuous coatings, whether horizontal or vertical, evoke a sense of elegance and good taste. Here we can see how it creates a very uniform look and feel.

20. Simple but elegant

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
Kwint architecten

Wood also works in a minimalist environment, as we can see here!

Extra bonus!

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

We have to show you this last kitchen, which accentuates warmth and a natural look and feel. If you are a nature lover, this wooden design is a must!

Also have a look at these tips for integrating wooden elements into your home.

8 ideas to renovate the front of your house
Which is your favourite wooden kitchen?

