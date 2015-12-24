Dazzling lighting ideas for modern homes

Each room of your home is a unique space in which we create different environments.

While you can sleep fall asleep on the sofa in your living room every now and then, the truth is that to achieve real rest, you need the comfort and quiet of your bedroom. What's more is that you've probably never cooked in your bedroom, or bathed in the kitchen. This is because for each activity that we do in our home, we need different facilities. For example, we need to cook in a well-lit area with a stove and ingredients readily available, while watching a movie certainly requires a darker and a more comfortable sitting room.

And without good lighting, a house it is not a home. But sometimes choosing the perfect lighting for each room is a difficult task, not only because there are many different types of lamps and lights as well as thousands of designs to choose from, but also because we sometimes forget how much of a difference light makes.

But you should care because the intensity of the light can transform a beautiful place into a dark cave or create a place that is uncomfortable and too bright.

So if you want to know what is important to consider when choosing lighting, then you're in the right place. Here are some tips and considerations that will help you to make every corner of your home shine through!