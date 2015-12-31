The Home That's Seen the Light

Each home has its own charming atmosphere and environment that is a reflection of the character of the family living there, their tastes and personality. There are homes where glamour takes precedence to warmth, where rustic organic materials allows for the connection between spaces as well as areas within the home that seem extended due to the use of colour. The house we visit today on homify is determined by the placement of natural lighting, with the intention being that the light envelopes the home during the day, creating a heavenly feel.

In order to achieve this, the architects of Echauri Morales, based in Guadalajara, placed large glass not only vertically but also in indoor spaces and transitional surfaces. The clean lines presented by this combination and wooden slats behind the glass achieves a wonderful feeling of spaciousness and brightness.