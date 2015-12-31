Oriental chic: emulating the style

In the world of décor and interior design, there are numerous styles, each as unique and gorgeous as the next. There are no limits to creativity and creation if done properly, regardless of your chosen style.
Viterbo Interior Design, founded in 1971 and internationally recognised for their vast portfolio, treats us to one exceptional treat today. Sophisticated and memorable, this project presents marvellous options when it comes to creating interior atmospheres.
These spaces certainly stand out in terms of contemporary attitude and modern sophistication. And when you cast your curious eyes on the oriental visions in the forthcoming environments, you are treated to stories, unique experiences, and spectacular memories exuding from each and every corner.
First up is the living room – a unique atmosphere that combines extremely refined taste with an artistic approach. The end result is an incredibly modern space which suggests not just one, but several distinct styles conjoined beautifully together.
The colours used to shape and craft this environment were soft and delicate tones; mostly creams, with a few variations added for good measure. Yet it is precisely these variations in light shades and distinct textures that shine the spotlight of sophistication on this stylish atmosphere.
It is amazing how the world can change once we shift our positions ever so slightly. Behold the versatility of this space. We have become so accustomed to having a couch in the living room that is facing a certain direction, constituting the sitting corner of the room.
However, here we see how the placement of a magnificent sofa can also open up an entire room, serving as a fantastic centrepiece. Definitely a two-in-one room.
Adjacent to the living room is the dining room, and it is indeed a modern space that presents all the necessary elements to host and enjoy the perfect soiree.
However, this room is not just perfect for a social event, but also for intimate family meals. The layout, the style, the colour and beautiful décor – all elements that allow the room to function perfectly for separate occasions.
The master suite boasts a distinct setting. The green colours breathe life into the room and also illuminate the space. The patterns of the carpet, tables and wallpaper exude vastly different visions that demand our attention and show us the importance of creativity in interior décor.
Whether a master suite or intended for guests, see the magic of bedrooms right here on homify.
One of the surprises in this house is a perfect and ultra feminine closet, ideal for storing the latest and greatest in fashion. The fact that the closet has enclosed curtains creates a unique lightness that is not often seen. It’s functional, it’s versatile, and it’s effortless.
One of the strongest instincts in interior and architecture is to place doors, simply as this has become the most popular method of separating and accessing rooms. However, as shown here, sometimes we just need to remind ourselves that there are no limits to creativity, and that often the simplest solutions can be the best.
Friends and guests can enjoy this ideal location. Its agreeable size and sufficient sleeping space provides ample comfort for two guests intend on staying the night. It’s like looking at a chic hotel room!
For this particular area, the aesthetics opted for a bolder approach with darker shades, creating a one-of-a-kind character.
This feminine space is dedicated to the playful child. Pink was brought in and transformed the room into a magical atmosphere. Notice how the approach to the décor was implemented in such a way that it can easily be modified with the girl’s growth to maturity. The white walls were kept, making them a prime fixture that needs no amending once the years pass and the furniture is updated.
This is certainly a great tip to keep in mind when it comes to decorating a child’s room.
This en-suite bathroom presents one of the most eye-catching areas in the house. The colours, the reflections, the design – they all contribute greatly to creating a space that is spectacularly distinct. The colourful cabinet plays a very special part in this unique room – notice how subtly it makes the crisp white porcelain of the basins glow.
The multi-coloured walls superbly enhance the brightness of the room, leading us to dub this space truly a special wonder.
We end this amazing journey with proof that a small space can also be amazing. Notice the modern sink – it has a distinguished presence which can’t be ignored, yet its glass surface makes it transparent; thereby, a rare and discreet element that seems to free up space while simultaneously filling it.
Not in love with your bathroom? Don’t stress, we’re here to help – see how to: Boost Your Bathroom In An Afternoon.