The Pretoria house that will impress you

Today on homify 360° we take a sneak peek at a residential house in Silver Lakes, Pretoria, that has been styled up by the experts over at Riverwalk Furniture, Gauteng. Their focus is on ergonomic design principles to ensure optimal comfort and best usage of space.
Let’s see the fantastic touches they added to this spacious home.
Textures, patterns and a serene look thanks to the neutral/earthy hues adorning the various materials – this is certainly one way to style up your front entrance!
Plus, let’s not forget the glittering downlighters brilliantly lighting up that porch, which goes a long way in making this front façade seem more welcoming.
Don’t you just love the eclectic look of this living area? Just like the exteriors, various materials and textures combine their strengths to ensure a visually pleasing design – but let’s not forget about comfort and functionality, for those leather sofas seem most inviting and relaxing.
The social ambience and stylish designs continue out onto the covered terrace, which also seems to double up as a formal dining room. And how unique is that triangle-shaped pool, ensuring a most exceptional background look for when guests drop by to wine and dine?
In the more private rooms of the house, the earthy colour scheme seems to let its guard down by including some more “cheery” tones like turquoise, green and pink. However, the elegant look is still present thanks to that stunning upholstered headboard, which turns out to be the focal point in this bedroom.
Let’s have a look at some more images of this house’s fantastic design.
Want some more style ideas? Then see these 23 small rooms that will inspire you to redecorate yours!