The Amazing Asymmetrical House of Colour

From the time of the ancient Roman houses to the old Mexican houses, a home that revolves around a courtyard is a constant in the history of architecture. In this house all areas are organised around a large patio with a wooden terrace and garden that dominates the whole structure. The building opens inward with glass enclosures, connecting the interior with the exterior.

As we said at the beginning, building the Dauz House is divided into two stages. The first stage covered is what we can see, where the street access is evident as well as the guest bathroom, while an atrium connects to the other two areas and the façade of the home, dividing the laundry area and the backyard.

Inside the part of the home that faces the façade we find the dining room and kitchen, which has a spacious, light and airy interior, opening to the patio through a glass enclosure that covers the entire façade.