The Amazing Asymmetrical House of Colour

Our homify feature today is in Mexico, where a bright project caught our attention due to the vibrancy of the green façade and asymmetry of the structure.
The Dauz House is located in the state of Puebla and has been created by professional architecture firm NonWarp, under the design direction of the brilliant architect, Uziel Marrufo. Together the team managed to carry out this interesting and exciting project: an ultra-modern house with a functional eclectic courtyard.
We couldn't resist a tour!
An amazing courtyard has been included on the 326sqm estate after the owners requested that the house be able to expand as the family grew. This is why the project was built in stages and divided into two parts. The façade of the house is evident that it will be a constant throughout the project: the use of the symmetrical lines and touches of green is consistent.
The door has an asymmetric volume with wood panelling, and the real-rectangular-perimeter of the door is camouflaged. Furthermore, the green translucent panels have different sizes, making the building seem almost moving. On one side of the main façade, there is a glass area where the green returns as the protagonist, in a way to illuminate the interior while maintaining privacy.
From the time of the ancient Roman houses to the old Mexican houses, a home that revolves around a courtyard is a constant in the history of architecture. In this house all areas are organised around a large patio with a wooden terrace and garden that dominates the whole structure. The building opens inward with glass enclosures, connecting the interior with the exterior.
As we said at the beginning, building the Dauz House is divided into two stages. The first stage covered is what we can see, where the street access is evident as well as the guest bathroom, while an atrium connects to the other two areas and the façade of the home, dividing the laundry area and the backyard.
Inside the part of the home that faces the façade we find the dining room and kitchen, which has a spacious, light and airy interior, opening to the patio through a glass enclosure that covers the entire façade.
This courtyard view shows us another perspective of the house, one where the garden is in focus. Having your own garden at home will certainly make it easier to cultivate your own organic herbs and vegetables, at a fraction of the cost to that available at your local supermarket with much more flavour!
So grow your own greens within your own home and live healthier!
Inside this beautiful home space that faces the façade we find the elegant dining room and modern kitchen, which has a spacious, light and airy interior, that opens onto the patio through a glass enclosure that covers the entire façade.
In line with the exterior, as a modern and innovative living space, we find an interior that opts for a classic and minimalist decor, where we find only decorative elements. Polished concrete is also used to create the ceilings, while the floor is made from a warmer material: wood.
At the back we find a small patio of concrete volumes that they seem to create a complex network of cubicles. But these volumes of concrete are seemingly regular yet they hide asymmetries that do not go unnoticed to most observers. So, if you look at the smaller volume, you can see that the glass enclosure is tilted inward, to show a clear architectural challenge of creating the right angle.
This third volume guards the privacy of the property and was placed here to shade the master bedroom, dressing room and a bathroom. In addition to the main courtyard we saw earlier, the Dauz house has two patios mostly created from the displacement volumes at the sides.
