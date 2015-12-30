The Family-Friendly Home

Be it sunny South Africa or freezing Cananda, or whether it’s grandiose mansions or quaint little cottages, homify 360° will love it – and share its architectural style and interior layouts with you.
Today’s discovery takes us to the largest city in north-eastern Poland, Białystok, where architectural professionals Domy are sharing one of their plans with us. A simple compact shape that is presented as a modern little house, ideal for the average four-person family.
This 136sqm residence is laid out in a straightforward form for easy living, yet presents sufficient space and modern design that is sure to strike a chord with the modern-conscious.
We open on the front façade, and what a friendly little face it is that greets us! One gets the image of a white picket fence neighbourhood where everybody is friendly and the charming environment makes it a dream location.
Select patches of stone and wooden panelling add some modern style to the façade, while beautifully working the neutral colours.
A distinctive dormer window protrudes proudly from the grey tiled roof, telling us that either there’s a second floor, or that the house has a high-rise ceiling (spoiler alert: it’s the former).
Before we enter and reveal some more secrets, let’s first hook up with the back view of the house. Here the wooden section from the front gets promoted into a stunning pergola and deck, which makes it a sunny little spot to relax with a good book or some daydreams.
Windows have been added into every side of the house, with some glass sliding doors to help usher in even more natural light. Still, a skylight has been inserted, as we can see a few feet above the pergola. Why? Why not?
Let’s take a shortcut through the back sliding door into the house, entering the living room. Chic furniture in a delicious chocolate brown colour adorns the space, and makes us want to invite some friends over for a gossip session immediately.
The way the furniture has been placed makes it clear that the emphasis of this space is on conversation – the sofas and chairs are grouped together to make conversation easy, and the elements have been arranged in such a way that one must walk around, not through, the area.
A stunning rug in beige blocks has been placed in the centre of the conversation area, while a dazzling modern fireplace is ready to heat up any social event to be enjoyed here.
Ah, it’s an open plan! This maximises the floor space to full potential and makes for a more flowing movement between the different zones. Space is enhanced even more thanks to the glass windows and doors, with the wooden frames playing nicely into the neutral colour scheme.
This is undoubtedly the social hotspot of the house, with the living room, dining area, and kitchen situated close to each other for social ease and improved merriment.
Notice that deluxe wooden floor in a stunning beach tone, which is sure to form the perfect flooring companion, regardless of furniture style or colour.
A touch of nature is brought into the house – not only thanks to the wood, but also the sublime conjunction of colours. Behold that beautiful combination of browns and beiges adorning the one wall, and how it flows with the light fern-green dining chairs.
A pristine white table rounds off the dining area, with a modern lighting fixture dangling from the ceiling and illuminating those hearty conversations that will surely join the family meal.
A look from the kitchen’s side at all three rooms sharing this beautiful open floor. Coal-toned marble countertops offer up preparation space for cooking, and offsets beautifully with the whites and browns that dominate the room(s). A modern refrigerator (complete with ice dispenser) is inserted into a niche in the one wall, saving up more space in the kitchen.
Apart from three bedrooms, a bathroom and a dressing room, the house also offers an extra room that can be used as a guest room or an office.
Sunlight streams in through the glass, and we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before friends stream in through the door to further adorn this modern little space with laughter and merriment.