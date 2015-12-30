The Family-Friendly Home

Be it sunny South Africa or freezing Cananda, or whether it’s grandiose mansions or quaint little cottages, homify 360° will love it – and share its architectural style and interior layouts with you.

Today’s discovery takes us to the largest city in north-eastern Poland, Białystok, where architectural professionals Domy are sharing one of their plans with us. A simple compact shape that is presented as a modern little house, ideal for the average four-person family.

This 136sqm residence is laid out in a straightforward form for easy living, yet presents sufficient space and modern design that is sure to strike a chord with the modern-conscious.